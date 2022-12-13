ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans

States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
The US Sun

Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them

MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
IDAHO STATE
The Herald News

States that collect the most in property taxes

Real estate platform ZeroDown examined data from the Census Bureau's annual State Government Tax Collections Survey to see how much money states collect in property taxes. It's important to note there are 14 states that do not collect property taxes at the state level. And while states with the most expensive properties, such as New York and New Jersey, have some of the highest property tax rates in the country, their revenues are divided among local governments such as cities or counties. In most states,...
hiphopnc.com

Help Is Available For Paying Heat Bills

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted.
Route Fifty

A Last-ditch Effort to Revive the Expanded Child Tax Credit

Congressional Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate over restoring an expansion of federal child tax credits, a program that experts say offered a significant financial boost to many American families, especially those with lower-incomes. Reviving the more generous credits, which expired last year, is a priority for many state...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
eenews.net

IRS takes aim at conservation easement tax loophole

This story was updated at 3:08 p.m. EST. Tax breaks for conserving privately owned land could face much stricter scrutiny under new regulations proposed by the IRS. The Treasury Department and the IRS announced the new rules Tuesday, part of an effort to end the yearslong battle — both in courtrooms and on Capitol Hill — over whether some private landowners have turned conservation easement tax incentives into abusive tax shelters.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy