Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver
The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
If Raiders don't want Derek Carr, they should look to trade instead of releasing him
A Derek Carr and Raiders (5-8) breakup is "inevitable," Vincent Bonsignore of The Las Vegas-Review Journal reported. Rather than releasing him, though, Las Vegas should find a trade partner. Carr, 31, produced during his first nine seasons in Las Vegas. Per Pro Football Reference, he's ninth in passing touchdowns among...
ESPN analyst Sal Paolantonio: Eagles' Jalen Hurts is 'much more like Tom Brady than any other player'
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has turned quite a few heads this season, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the NFL's best record while playing at an MVP level. While this might be only the start of Hurts' rise, ESPN analyst Sal Paolantonio compares one part of the quarterback's game to the GOAT.
Draft guru Todd McShay has Eagles making uncharacteristic first-round choice
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't selected a running back in the first round of the NFL draft in over 30 years, but that's precisely what ESPN's Todd McShay predicts the team will do four months from now. McShay believes that general manager Howie Roseman will not only shy away from his...
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Tua Tagovailoa May Already Be Doomed For Sunday
When in their home state, the Miami Dolphins are used to temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the winter months. This Sunday, the Dolphins will be traveling to Buffalo, where their matchup with the Bills has expected temperatures of the low 30s or high 20s. In his NFL career...
Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers opens up about relationship with Aaron Rodgers
IThe third round curse sure has been real for the Green Bay Packers lately. Not only is Sean Rhyan suspended for taking banned substances, but the Packers have also released 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers. Since being waived by the Packers, Rodgers signed with the Houston Texans. Last week, he had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. In that single game, he had more yards and touchdowns than he had in his one-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay. Now, we can go back and forth on what went wrong, or if the Packers should have made that pick. That is not the point here. The point is that since leaving, Rodgers made some very interesting comments about his relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
New team emerges as betting favorite to land Aaron Rodgers in 2023
The Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation has taken an interesting turn during the 2022 NFL season. Before Week 1, it appeared this would be another typical Packers season. And why would we think any differently? Green Bay was coming off three straight 13-win seasons. However, this season has been disastrous in comparison to previous years, especially for Aaron Rodgers.
Jets lose high-upside DT from practice squad through waivers
The New York Jets happened to lose a young football player with loads of potential from their practice squad yesterday. Second-year defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall was claimed through waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers, joining their 53-man roster. Following an injury to Chris Wormley, the Steelers needed to make a move. Unfortunately for the Jets, their promising 2021 draft pick got scooped up.
3 Players That The Steelers Absolutely Should And Shouldn’t Re-Sign in 2023
With the 2022 NFL regular season almost over, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to start thinking about who to keep and who they should allow to walk away. Here are three players that the team should re-sign and three players whose time here should be up:. DL Larry Ogunjobi: After failing...
Bears lose another offensive weapon for Eagles game
The Chicago Bears will be without a lot of starting talent against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were already planning to play the best record in the NFC without wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Khalil Herbert, who are on injured reserve. The Bears ruled another offensive weapon out Friday.
Stats show unique weakness for Giants' Daniel Jones this season
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has displayed one particular weakness during what is a contract year for the 25-year-old. "Throwing to the left side, Jones is a top-10 quarterback with a 30.6% (defense-adjusted value over average)," Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz explained for an ESPN piece published Friday. "Throwing in the middle of the field, he's even better, with a 40.4% DVOA. But throwing to the right, Jones is one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL with a 1.4% DVOA."
Eagles OL has strong response to comments about Jalen Hurts
Comments made by Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons have once again inflamed the rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a recent appearance on Von Miller’s “The Voncast,” Parsons offered a response to a question about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that some saw as disrespectful. When asked if...
McDaniels Stan? Raiders owner Mark Davis gives his coach the absolution fans give the QB
Absolution is an interesting thing, especially if you’re team owner Mark Davis. Some Las Vegas Raiders are given such freedom by a certain sect of the fan base while others aren’t providing such reprieve. Just peruse the Raiders timeline on Twitter and you’ll see what I’m talking about.
Chicago Bears Get Two Big-Time Pieces In New NFL Mock Draft
The Chicago Bears have officially begun turning their attention to 2023 as they were the second team eliminated from playoff contention this season after only the Houston Texans. At 3-10, the Bears will just be looking for development from their young players in the last four games of the season and identify which players could be long-term building blocks.
Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves
The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have made four roster moves on Wednesday, including placing OT Blake Brandel on injured reserve. Minnesota also signed CB Kalon Barnes off of the Dolphins’ practice squad to their active roster and promoted LB William Kwenkeu from the practice squad, and signed DL Sheldon Day to the practice squad.
Kyle Shanahan 'didn't feel totally right' about putting DB back in game
The Super Bowl LIV champion with the Kansas City Chiefs signed with the Niners in March and has started all 14 of San Francisco's games this season. Ward already has a career-high 76 tackles and career-high and team-high 11 passes defended this year with three games remaining. Shanahan's decision to...
Patriots Pro Bowl DE Matthew Judon wants to be left 'the F alone' after receiving yet another random drug test request
Less than two weeks ago, Judon -- who is tied atop of the league's sacks leaderboard at 14.5 -- tweeted "At this point they building another me with all the nose swabs n pee they got from me," after getting another random test. On Nov. 25, the three-time Pro Bowler tweeted "How many random drug test can one have?"
