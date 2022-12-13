ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

atozsports.com

Buccaneers HC gives disappointing news ahead of Bengals matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going up the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 and as we all know, this isn’t your father’s -or even grandfather’s- Bengals team. This is the new-age Bengals, aka the defending AFC champs, led by superstar quarterback Joe Burrow. So, when it comes...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reveals Her Worst Trait

We all could use some honest self-reflection from time to time. Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson did some of that on the latest episode of their "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast. The two sports media stars took time to chat about what is their "worst" personal trait. For...
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa May Already Be Doomed For Sunday

When in their home state, the Miami Dolphins are used to temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the winter months. This Sunday, the Dolphins will be traveling to Buffalo, where their matchup with the Bills has expected temperatures of the low 30s or high 20s. In his NFL career...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2022 NFL season

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo Bills (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:. BUF win OR. BUF tie + LAC loss OR. BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFC West playoff picture: What 49ers vs. Seahawks results would mean for surprising division race

It shouldn't surprise anyone the 49ers are playing meaningful December football. They were seen as potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason and currently sit atop the NFC West despite facing a ton of injury adversity at the quarterback position-- Trey Lance was sidelined for the season after an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seahawks while Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury that will keep him out until at least the beginning of the playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA
Front Office Sports

Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays

St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 15 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, JK Dobbins, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The fantasy football playoffs are finally here, and with three games on Saturday (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), fantasy owners will have less time to make some crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 15 fantasy lineup decisions.
CBS Boston

Hurley's NFL Picks: Christmas week schedule made by the Grinch

BOSTON -- If you celebrate the Christmas holiday, and if you also celebrate NFL football, then this time of year can create some complications for you -- especially when the big day falls on a weekend.This year, Christmas Eve is a Saturday, and Christmas Day is a Sunday. Which means, obviously, the NFL is going to throw a lot of football at you. After all, what are holidays for if not for gathering with loved ones, eating and drinking, and watching some sweet, sweet sports. Sure, your family looks at you like you have a real problem, as you've chosen...
The Associated Press

Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle

The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
SEATTLE, WA

