Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
atozsports.com
Buccaneers HC gives disappointing news ahead of Bengals matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going up the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 and as we all know, this isn’t your father’s -or even grandfather’s- Bengals team. This is the new-age Bengals, aka the defending AFC champs, led by superstar quarterback Joe Burrow. So, when it comes...
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco,...
Look: Erin Andrews Reveals Her Worst Trait
We all could use some honest self-reflection from time to time. Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson did some of that on the latest episode of their "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast. The two sports media stars took time to chat about what is their "worst" personal trait. For...
Former Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski surprises veteran with truck
TAMPA, Fla. — Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski teamed up with USAA to give a truck to a Tampa area Army veteran on Tuesday. Gronkowski handed over the keys to Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Jonny Flores, according to a news release. The giveaway was part of...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Jeremiah Johnson actually 12? Texas football player with mustache, tattoos has Tyreek Hill, Twitter in disbelief
As is the case with the internet, it's usually good to not believe everything you see or read. (No, there are no alligators in New York City sewers.) Taking things at face value with a good hint of skepticism is healthy. Sometimes, though, there are things that go beyond any...
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa May Already Be Doomed For Sunday
When in their home state, the Miami Dolphins are used to temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the winter months. This Sunday, the Dolphins will be traveling to Buffalo, where their matchup with the Bills has expected temperatures of the low 30s or high 20s. In his NFL career...
Showdown at The Bank: Jaguars game against Dallas sold out, with the playoffs on the line
Sunday's game between the Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field has all the elements for a meaningful late-season NFL game. And from the Jaguars' standpoint, who would have thought that was possible, one year after Urban Meyer was fired? ...
Majority of NFL insiders share consensus belief in Tom Brady’s 2023 decision
Tom Brady was retired for 40 days before suddenly announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a disappointing
NFL
Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2022 NFL season
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo Bills (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:. BUF win OR. BUF tie + LAC loss OR. BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFC West playoff picture: What 49ers vs. Seahawks results would mean for surprising division race
It shouldn't surprise anyone the 49ers are playing meaningful December football. They were seen as potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason and currently sit atop the NFC West despite facing a ton of injury adversity at the quarterback position-- Trey Lance was sidelined for the season after an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seahawks while Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury that will keep him out until at least the beginning of the playoffs.
Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays
St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bills vs. Dolphins weather updates: Heavy snow in Buffalo forecast for NFL Week 15 Saturday night game
The Dolphins needed to use heaters when they placed in the indoor SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in their Week 14 matchup against the Chargers. It was 55 degrees outside during the game. If Miami thought that was a cold gameday experience, the team is in for an eye-opening experience...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 15 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, JK Dobbins, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The fantasy football playoffs are finally here, and with three games on Saturday (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), fantasy owners will have less time to make some crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 15 fantasy lineup decisions.
Hurley's NFL Picks: Christmas week schedule made by the Grinch
BOSTON -- If you celebrate the Christmas holiday, and if you also celebrate NFL football, then this time of year can create some complications for you -- especially when the big day falls on a weekend.This year, Christmas Eve is a Saturday, and Christmas Day is a Sunday. Which means, obviously, the NFL is going to throw a lot of football at you. After all, what are holidays for if not for gathering with loved ones, eating and drinking, and watching some sweet, sweet sports. Sure, your family looks at you like you have a real problem, as you've chosen...
New Snow Forecast Released Ahead Of Bills' Home Game vs. Dolphins
A matchup between the top two teams in the AFC East this Saturday night could be made even more interesting by a massive snowstorm. According to the most recent reports by the National Weather Service, more than nine inches of snow is being forecasted to fall in Buffalo by kickoff of Bills ...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 15
No NFL team has clinched a division title entering Week 15 of the 2022 season. That could change on "Thursday Night Football." The 49ers will have a chance to wrap up the NFC West as they look to make it to the postseason for the third time in the last four years.
Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle
The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
