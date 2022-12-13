ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRQE News 13

12 best gifts for couples

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
GOBankingRates

6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids

Some kids get a taste for luxury at a young age, which can make them hard to shop for. Fortunately, there are a number of high-end holiday gifts perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life....
Popular Science

50+ gifts $50 and under

Brandt Ranj / Popular ScienceWhether for cooks, coffee lovers, cat people, kids, etc., great presents don't have to cost more than a few bucks. Here are some of the best gifts $50 and under.
KLFY.com

Best gifts for people who are always cold

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for people who are always cold?. Layers of clothing, hot drink in any weather, and an overflowing basket of couch throw "“ the lovable traits of that friend or relative who’s always cold. They’re probably some of the easiest people to shop for since one can never have too many fuzzy socks and hat and scarf sets, right? Those default stocking stuffers are nice, but the following gift ideas will keep your beloved cozy, and show you don’t hold a grudge for them asking you to fiddle with the thermostat.
Surprise Independent

Gift ideas for every man in your life

(BPT) - It’s that time of year again. With the holiday season quickly approaching, it can be tough to know what to get for each special person, especially the guy in your life. Oftentimes, we are left struggling to find something that they would appreciate, let alone actually use....
CBS News

The coolest gifts for teens

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Teens are tough critics when it comes to everything – including gifts – which can make holiday shopping for those...
aarp.org

Holiday gift ideas for people with Alzheimer's and their caregivers

Holidays can be stressful enough, but when you add in a person living with dementia, gatherings with family and friends become more complex. Finding the right gift for our loved ones can be challenging. The Alzheimer's Association offers a caregiver holiday guide that shows how, with careful planning, family celebrations can continue to be a meaningful part of the holidays while ensuring safety, comfort and enjoyment for everyone.
Lootpress

Consumers Set To Spread Holiday Cheer By Gifting Chocolate and Candy

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for the confectionery industry: the winter holidays. Chocolate and candy can play a role in year-round celebrations, but the $4.9 billion dollar winter holidays season is where these treats shine, with more than half of Americans saying they plan to celebrate the season by gifting confectionery products.
Entrepreneur

101 Christmas Gift Ideas Under $40

It is important to consider price when shopping for a gift. It becomes especially important when your holiday shopping list is long. Along with your personal finances and the number...
Rolling Stone

The Best Elf on the Shelf Products, From Festive Accessories to Outfit Sets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are here, which means many families have begun engaging in annual festivities: decorating trees, crossing items off shopping lists, and hanging lights. One holiday tradition that is also certain to make a comeback is “The Elf on the Shelf,” a festive sign that the season is in full swing. If you’re unfamiliar with the tradition or looking to find the best Elf on the Shelf products, consider this your go-to guide. What Is the Elf on the...
CBS Detroit

Millennial Money: 4 reasons for thrift store gifts this year

(AP)- Thrifting is hot, and Goodwill finds are cool again. But while we're thrilled to find the perfect throwback tee for our own closet, gifting used goods still carries a stigma for some.It shouldn't.Secondhand gifts are better for your wallet, your community and the environment."The planet is drowning in excess stuff," says Lauren Bravo, 34, the London-based author of "How to Break Up With Fast Fashion ." "It feels more sustainable to buy from things that are already out there in the world than adding to the demand for more, more, more."Not convinced? Here are four big benefits of secondhand...

