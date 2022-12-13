Read full article on original website
Related
50 Cheery, Heartfelt Ways to Sign a Christmas Card This Holiday Season
Making a Christmas card that satisfies everyone in your family is hard enough as it is. Thankfully, we now have digital programs for building holiday cards that are fun and intuitive. But still, picking the right photo, color correcting, picking a design, writing out a genuine, thoughtful message or Christmas wish, and addressing all of these envelopes can all take a lot of effort. Then, when you’re almost all done, you still have to pick a proper sign-off! Will this suffering never end?
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
'Tis the season for family holiday projects and gifts that give back
Looking for a more meaningful holiday this year? We've compiled a list of ideas for your family, along with some gifts that give back.
My family loves doing activities together during the holidays, but it's frustrating for my blind husband and me when accessibility is not considered
My husband and I are both blind and love taking our children to holiday activities. But accessibility is often not considered, so it can be difficult.
Essence
Toast To The Holidays With Wines By Black Vintners
Give the gift of Black-owned wine for Christmas, Kwanzaa, or the New Year to get into the holiday spirit!. The holiday season is the perfect time to express appreciation for those you love with a bottle of wine from a Black-owned winery. To help you out, we sourced award-winning and...
51 of the Cutest Christmas Towns That Are Filled With Extra Holiday Magic
The world always gets sprinkled with a little extra magic, a little more nostalgia, for the holidays. It’s tangible in the air around us. Some places, though, kick this feeling into high gear. And we've got the cutest, best Christmas towns to show you!. We’re looking at 51 quaint...
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
Easy Ways to Share Holiday Cheer and Create Family Memories
This holiday season Alessandra Martinez is focused on being intentional about creating memories and moments together with her family. The creator of @livin.mivida.ale partnered with Macy’s to share her plans and ideas for a memorable day of holiday family fun. Create a Cozy and Relaxed Mood “It’s been our tradition...
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
This is what people think makes the holidays festive
According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground. A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season. And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%). But how...
Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world
Around the world, countries celebrate Christmas with their own magical traditions.In celebration of festive eccentricities, The Independent takes a look at what the holiday season looks like in different parts of the globe.Some countries have different festive characters, while others adorn their trees in a variety of decorations.From Austria’s Krampus figure, to hiding brooms in houses in Norway, and decorating with spider webs in Ukraine, here are some different ways Christmas is marked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
Busch Light's New 'Bush Lights' Will Make Your House the Talk of the Neighborhood This Holiday Season
Love Busch Light? You probably need these bush lights.
Pizza Hut Wants To Save Your Holiday Cooking Fail With A Free Meal
Now that we have officially entered the last month of the year, the holiday season is fast approaching. There are so many reasons that December marks the most wonderful time of the year. From fun-filled winter sports to cozy indoor activities, the holidays mean getting to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones. But that's not to say that this time of year is all sunshine and rainbows. With the long cold days, the countless social events, and exorbitant spending on travel and holiday shopping, December can be quite a dark month for many (literally and figuratively).
momcollective.com
Sanity and Joy During the Holidays
It’s here! The most beautiful time of the year in so many ways. Time with loved ones, the lights, the decorations, cozy sweaters and blankets, and delicious meals and baked goods. But for moms, this can also come with a ton of stress, anxiety, and tears. Why are we like this?
Deck the Halls Without Wrecking Your Wallet: Save 40% on Holiday Home Decor
Whimsical decorations and the warm glow of colorful lights make the holiday season feel like a magical time of year, but with inflation on the rise and prices higher than ever, it simply won’t do to break the bank on festive decor. Luckily, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of decorating this year thanks to Amazon. They’re currently offering major sales on all the items you need to turn your yard and your living room into a winter wonderland. Now is the perfect time to pick up any decorations you’re missing or expand your display with great deals on everything from themed lights to a beautiful new tree.
After a loss, holidays can be hard. One woman’s ornaments help loved ones' voices live on.
Small-business owner Savannah Kelly donated 24 ornaments to Hospice Savannah in Georgia for the second year on Giving Tuesday.
How to Find Holiday Joy When You’re Struggling to Get Pregnant
The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration and love. When you’re struggling to get pregnant, however, the so-called happiest season can be one of painful reminders instead. Yet there are still ways you can find joy in the holiday season while dealing with infertility. Do Things You Enjoy The holiday season is supposed to be joyous, so why not do only things that bring you joy? Take the time to do seasonal activities you love, like relaxing by the fire or baking dozens of cookies. Try to remember the things you loved about the holiday season before infertility reared its...
fitchburgstar.com
DeGrave: Navigate the holiday hustle with easy family meals
The busy holiday season is upon us and between school, work and holiday parties, it can be hard to get the family back to the dinner table for a meal. Hy-Vee dietitians know that spending can add up during the holiday season, so budget-friendly, simple meal solutions are the name of the game! Here are a few of our favorite tips to get dinner on the table without breaking the bank:
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
Comments / 0