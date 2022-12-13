Read full article on original website
Dr. Fauci Reflects on the Perpetual Challenge of Infectious Diseases
Once considered a potentially static field of medicine, the discipline of studying infectious diseases has proven to be dynamic as emerging and reemerging infectious diseases present continuous challenges, Anthony S. Fauci, MD, writes in a perspective in the New England Journal of Medicine. In the piece, Dr. Fauci, who since...
NIH Grant to Study Heart Failure in Latinos
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded $5.2 million to cardiology researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Health System to study causes of heart failure in Latinos, who are at increased risk for heart disease. “Hispanics make up 20% of the U.S. population, and, as we...
Ultraprocessed Foods Linked to Greater Risk for Colon Cancer, Heart Disease and Death
While ultraprocessed foods can be more affordable and convenient, they are also linked to poor health outcomes. Packaged snacks, factory-made breads, soft drinks, breakfast cereal and other ready-to-eat items are all considered ultraprocessed foods. Two recent studies find that such foods are linked to an increased risk for colorectal cancer as well as cardiovascular and all-cause mortality.
Black and Latino People Are Underrepresented in Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
Black and Latino people are greatly underrepresented in clinical trials of therapies for cirrhosis, despite their disproportionate representation among people with cirrhosis in the United States, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Over time, chronic hepatitis B, hepatitis C, fatty liver disease, heavy alcohol use and other...
Black, Latino and Asian Children Are Less Likely to Have Surgery
Black, Latino and Asian children have a significantly lower number of surgeries performed compared with white children in the United States, according to a recent study by UT Southwestern. Published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery, the study analyzed surgery data from the 1999 to 2018 National Health Interview Surveys...
Early Viread and Infant Vaccination Prevents Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis B
A simplified regimen of Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) for pregnant women plus infant vaccination for hepatitis B virus (HBV) eliminated vertical transmission even without the use of HBV immunoglobulin, or antibody therapy, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Without any intervention, the risk of HBV transmission from...
Leadership Changes at PrEP4All, the HIV Prevention Advocacy Group
As the new year approaches, so do leadership and structural changes at PrEP4All, the advocacy group best known for promoting universal access to pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, the daily pills and long-acting injections that prevent people from getting HIV. Jeremiah Johnson, an HIV advocate since his own diagnosis in 2008,...
HIV Vaccine Shows Promise, But Much Work Remains
A new type of HIV vaccine that trains the immune system to produce broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) looks promising in an early study, researchers recently reported in Science. However, it will be years before this approach could be tested in large clinical trials and deployed worldwide. Almost all participants in...
Providers Ask Biden to Help Slash Wait Times in Emergency Departments
In a joint letter to President Joe Biden, 33 provider groups warned that emergency departments are fast becoming “gridlocked,” threatening the lives and well-being of both patients and health care workers. “In recent months, hospital emergency departments (EDs) have been brought to a breaking point. Not from a...
Project in Rural Kentucky Shows Progress Toward Hepatitis C Elimination
Three quarters of people who currently or previously used drugs completed treatment for hepatitis C and about two thirds were cured in a low-barrier program in a rural Appalachian community, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. “Early results from this clinical trial indicate that it is possible...
Prenatal Exposure to Common Chemicals Linked to Liver Injury in Children
Liver disease in children may be linked to prenatal exposure to a variety of environmental chemicals, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open. Another pediatric study found that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with a high rate of type 2 diabetes in children, researchers reported in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
“Cuide Su Corazón” Aims to Improve Latina Heart Health
Drugmakers Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly have launched “Cuide Su Corazón,” the Spanish-language extension of their Latina heart health campaign, “Hear Your Heart,” which debuted in April. The two pharmaceutical companies co-market the diabetes drug Jardiance. (Diabetes and heart disease often go hand in hand.)
IAS-USA Releases New HIV Treatment and PrEP Guidelines
Coinciding with World AIDS Day on December 1, the International Antiviral Society-USA Panel (IAS-USA) has released updated guidelines on the use of antiretroviral drugs for the prevention and treatment of HIV in adults. The revised guidelines, which can be accessed for free, were published in JAMA Network. IAS-USA (not to...
Fatty Liver Disease Is Common Among People With HIV
More than a third of people living with HIV had fatty liver disease in a cohort study in Germany, and a substantial number had moderate or worse fibrosis, researchers reported in the journal AIDS. Noninvasive tests can be used to evaluate fatty liver disease in HIV-positive people, helping to identify those who might benefit from lifestyle changes to improve their metabolic health.
Long-Acting Injectable PrEP as HIV Prevention Scores an A Grade
Long-acting injectable PrEP to prevent HIV received an A grade in an updated draft recommendation issued today by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), an independent panel of health care experts. The grade is important because the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare) requires that private insurers and ACA-approved...
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Accused of Placing Most HIV Drugs into Highest Tiers
HIV and hepatitis groups filed discrimination complaints against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, alleging that the health insurer placed nearly all HIV medications on the most expensive tiers. The complaints were filed by the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute and the North Carolina AIDS Action Network with the federal...
Corporate Partners Launch New Coalition to Help End HIV in the U.S.
This content is from Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director, Office of National AIDS Policy, The White House. Since the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) was released one year ago, I’ve often remarked that it is a national strategy, not just a federal one, and in order to achieve the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030 we need the participation of all sectors of society. So, for me, a highlight of last week’s observance of World AIDS Day was a roundtable meeting I hosted focused on accelerating public-private partnerships to end the HIV epidemic.
Paxlovid Has Been Free So Far. Next Year, Sticker Shock Awaits.
Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid [nirmatrelvir/ritonavir] for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with COVID-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long COVID. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price.
