FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer ConvictedJoseph GodwinFort Worth, TX
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
McDonald's Test Restaurant Revolutionizes the Drive Thru and Gives a Glimpse of the Future of Fast FoodTracy StengelWhite Settlement, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Tow truck crash, fire closes busy stretch of Hwy 114 in Grapevine
Grapevine police are still looking into the cause of Thursday’s crash and fire that closed a very busy stretch of Highway 114 for hours.
fox4news.com
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
KENS 5
Five people injured, multiple buildings damaged in Grapevine due to possible tornado
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Multiple North Texas cities are dealing with serious damages after a line of severe weather traveled through the area Tuesday morning. Authorities in Grapevine are now cleaning up their city due to the destruction caused by a tornado. Officials reported five people that were injured as...
fox26houston.com
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County. Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur. "It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Hurt After Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles and Homes in Grapevine
Five people were hurt Tuesday morning when a tornado spun out of a line of severe thunderstorms in Grapevine damaging several homes and businesses, including a Sam's Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. A Tornado Watch was issued in the area at about 9:12 a.m. with the first warning of a...
Severe weather downs power lines, trees in Grapevine and Southlake
Severe weather Dec. 13 has downed power lines and trees. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tornado warnings were issued across North Texas the morning of Dec. 13 as a severe weather line moved eastward through the region. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch was issued until 11 a.m. for 24 counties, including Denton and Tarrant.
Businesses begin cleaning up in Grapevine after Tuesday's tornado
The City of Grapevine says at least 12 businesses were damaged in severe weather Tuesday. The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in the city.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homes, Businesses Damaged in North Richland Hills; Firefighters Report Rotation
The strong line of storms that pushed through North Texas Tuesday morning may have spawned a tornado or two between Sansom Park and the North Richland Hills area. At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. The National Weather Service said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 15 evening forecast
The cold weather is finally here in North Texas. Arctic air from the north is making temperatures drop. FOX 4's Dan Henry talks about just how cold it is going to get.
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
fox4news.com
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
Pilot ejects from jet at Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KETK) – According to NBCDFW, a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II crashed in White Settlement close to the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base and Lockheed Martin facility on Thursday morning. White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook said the F-35’s pilot safely ejected from the plane and that he […]
WFAA
DFW weather: The latest timeline for storms in North Texas Tuesday morning
Rain is in our forecast. WFAA's Pete Delkus breaks down what you can expect.
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
Ellis County Press
Midlothian family mourns loss of son in hit-and-run
ENNIS – A Midlothian family is mourning the loss of a loved one after 30-year-old Zachary Stables of Midlothian died last week when an unidentified motorist struck him as he was walking alongside US Highway 287. The death of Stables was a hit and run, and happened in the...
grapevinetexas.gov
A Tornado Response Message from Grapevine Mayor, William D. Tate
Our City felt the impacts of a tornado that touched down in multiple areas through Grapevine earlier today. Homes and businesses were affected and we understand five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. On Tuesday, December 13, I signed a Disaster Declaration as a first step should the severity of the storm reach a level that qualifies our community for Federal funding.
Small plane crashes on a street in Carrollton, 2 injured
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Mooney M20 plane crashed Monday night in Carrollton. It happened at about 8 p.m. in the area of Hebron Parkway and Province Drive, approximately three miles northwest of the Addison Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had departed from Abilene Regional Airport and was approaching the Addison Airport when it crashed.The two passengers on board were transported to a local hospital. There is no information on the severity of their injuries.
