Grapevine, TX

fox4news.com

1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox26houston.com

'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County. Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur. "It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol...
WISE COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homes, Businesses Damaged in North Richland Hills; Firefighters Report Rotation

The strong line of storms that pushed through North Texas Tuesday morning may have spawned a tornado or two between Sansom Park and the North Richland Hills area. At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. The National Weather Service said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dec. 15 evening forecast

The cold weather is finally here in North Texas. Arctic air from the north is making temperatures drop. FOX 4's Dan Henry talks about just how cold it is going to get.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
fox4news.com

103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
DENTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pilot ejects from jet at Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KETK) – According to NBCDFW, a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II crashed in White Settlement close to the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base and Lockheed Martin facility on Thursday morning. White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook said the F-35’s pilot safely ejected from the plane and that he […]
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
Ellis County Press

Midlothian family mourns loss of son in hit-and-run

ENNIS – A Midlothian family is mourning the loss of a loved one after 30-year-old Zachary Stables of Midlothian died last week when an unidentified motorist struck him as he was walking alongside US Highway 287. The death of Stables was a hit and run, and happened in the...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
grapevinetexas.gov

A Tornado Response Message from Grapevine Mayor, William D. Tate

Our City felt the impacts of a tornado that touched down in multiple areas through Grapevine earlier today. Homes and businesses were affected and we understand five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. On Tuesday, December 13, I signed a Disaster Declaration as a first step should the severity of the storm reach a level that qualifies our community for Federal funding.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Small plane crashes on a street in Carrollton, 2 injured

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Mooney M20 plane crashed Monday night in Carrollton. It happened at about 8 p.m. in the area of Hebron Parkway and Province Drive, approximately three miles northwest of the Addison Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had departed from Abilene Regional Airport and was approaching the Addison Airport when it crashed.The two passengers on board were transported to a local hospital. There is no information on the severity of their injuries.
CARROLLTON, TX

