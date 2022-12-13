Read full article on original website
Student Led Conferences Tonight
TONIGHT! This is happening today - our favorite time of year. Celebrating all the successes your students have had up to this point. We are half way through the year and need you with us tonight. #barnetttogether #BulldogPride #barnettleaders.
Reading Carnival Fun
Rees students are having a great time at our December Reading Carnival. Students earn tickets for reading at home from August to December and get to use their tickets to play games, enter drawings, and go to pizza, rootbeer, or donuts parties. #ReesElementary #ReesEagles #ReesEaglesSOAR #SOAR #NeboHero #TheClimb #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess...
Parent Teacher Conferences
Join us tomorrow for SEP Conferences. If you haven't signed up yet, find the SEP Sign Up link at the top of our website, click on the grade of your student(s), find your teacher(s), and then select an open time to visit. We look forward to meeting with you!
Spotlight - Mrs. Steffanie Petersen
We are excited to have Mrs. Steffanie Petersen as one of our second grade teachers. This is Mrs. Petersen’s first year teaching and she is doing a magnificent job. She loves her job, students and fits right in our Brookside family. We are lucky to have this great teacher.
Mr. Clint Cornwall Receives PEAK Award
Mr. Cornwall was presented with a PEAK Award during Wednesday’s board meeting. The faculty and staff of Taylor nominated Mr. Cornwall for the “Positive Energy and Kindness” award because they felt he truly defines what it means to be a leader, professional, and example. He was described as “safe, detail oriented, positive, caring, informative, happy and a good listener”.
Second Grade Christmas Program
This week 2nd Grade performed our Christmas program. They worked so hard and did an amazing job. We are so grateful we were able to sing in person this year! Second graders sang Feliz Navidad, Melekalikimaka, Walking in our Winter Underwear, and I want a hippopotamus for Christmas. We even had our special guest hippo join us!
MJHS Writing Lab Update
On Wednesday, December 14th, Grant Sinder visited the Writers Club. He talked with students about his writing process, publishing experiences, and books.
Mrs. Terry Receives Crystal Apple Award
We are proud to announce that Mrs. Terry received the Crystal Apple award this year for our school. She is so positive everyday and brings a lot of laughter to her students and coworkers. Mrs. Terry works tirelessly on creating an environment where students love to learn and progress. She has taught 5th grade at Larsen and this year took on a new role as our ESSER teacher. We are lucky to have such a dedicated educator at our school. Congratulations Mrs. Terry!
Saia Naulu – Appointed Assistant Principal of Spanish Fork Junior High
The Nebo School Board of Education appointed Mr. Saia Naulu as the Assistant Principal of Spanish Fork Junior High for Nebo School District. Mr. Naulu received his bachelor’s degree with a major in Physical Education and minor in Biology from the University of Utah and his master’s degree in Educational Administration from Southern Utah University.
December Students of the Month
The following students were nominated by faculty in the Science Department:. Darin Briggs, nominated by Mr. Condie. Darin is a very hard worker in Biology. He asks questions and contributes to discussions. He takes the leadership role during group work. He cares about learning and it has been a pleasure having him in my class.
Mrs. Mousser Honored at Nebo School Board Meeting
Mrs. Mousser was honored by Nebo School District's School Board with a PEAK Award (Positive Energy and Kind Employees). PEAK Awards are nominated by patrons and recognized by the Superintendent Staff and Nebo School Board of Education. When you walk into Mrs. Mousser's kindergarten classroom, you will see the most...
Mrs. Baxter Gets PEAK Award
“ReNae is attentive to the needs of students and teachers and is a gift to our school. She is funny, friendly, and a positive representation of our school. ReNae is a problem solver and is an invaluable asset to many parents and staff. She is not only capable and efficient, but she speaks Spanish fluently and can speak to families in their language making them feel comfortable and valued. ReNae has a heart of gold and makes every person that walks into the office feel welcome, heard, and helped. She always takes time for whatever we need! She really is the BEST!”
Jessica Lindley – Appointed Principal of Park Elementary
The Nebo School Board of Education appointed Mrs. Jessica Lindley as the Principal of Park Elementary in Spanish Fork for Nebo School District. Mrs. Lindley received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary and Special Education from Southern Utah University and her master’s degree in Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University.
Faculty Spotlight by Student Council
This week our fantastic student council members Lucy and Lincoln chose to spotlight Mr DeGraffenried. Here is what they learned about him:. Favorite thing about Apple Valley: kids and teachers. Favorite thing to teach: Math. Favorite hobby: Reading. Favorite food: roast beef and mashed potatoes. Favorite treat: Take 5 candy...
