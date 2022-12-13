“ReNae is attentive to the needs of students and teachers and is a gift to our school. She is funny, friendly, and a positive representation of our school. ReNae is a problem solver and is an invaluable asset to many parents and staff. She is not only capable and efficient, but she speaks Spanish fluently and can speak to families in their language making them feel comfortable and valued. ReNae has a heart of gold and makes every person that walks into the office feel welcome, heard, and helped. She always takes time for whatever we need! She really is the BEST!”

1 DAY AGO