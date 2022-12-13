ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

thereflector.com

House fire in rural La Center displaces five people

Five people have been displaced after a house fire in rural La Center presumably claimed the lives of multiple pets. At 8:09 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 10 were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 5605 NE 384th St. in Clark County.
LA CENTER, WA
koze.com

Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms

OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
camaspostrecord.com

Family donates tree to Washougal

The city of Washougal gave local residents a special gift during its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event, held Thursday, Dec. 1, in downtown Washougal. The celebration marked the first time in a decade that the city has had a harvested holiday tree at the center of Reflection Plaza.
WASHOUGAL, WA
KXL

Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland

(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Two people, several pets found dead following house fire in Ridgefield

Two people and several pets were found dead inside of a small mobile home residence that caught fire east of Ridgefield on Thursday, Dec. 15. At 4:32 a.m., Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 24416 NE 50th Ave. after a caller stated they were woken up by a “loud bang” then spotted “lots of flames from the side” of the structure, stated a news release.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
kptv.com

‘Aren’t any words’ Sister of deadly crash victim demands accountability

‘Access attorney’ will be placed in the Rockwood community, officials say. Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez. A Vancouver couple is spreading Christmas cheer this year by giving back to their community. The Christmas Ships take the Columbia and Willamette rivers each year to spread holiday...
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne

Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
PORTLAND, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Hot chocolate. Warm winter coats. And a chance to climb into Engine 8.

Students at Marshall Elementary in Vancouver got a visit from fire fighters—and Santa Claus—Dec. 6 as part of a union effort to provide coats for kids. Since 2012, International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has partnered with a group called Operation Warm to provide brand new, American-made coats to children in need across the United States. IAFF locals around the country take part in fundraising, and deliver the coats. So far they’ve distributed over 200,000 coats in over 300 cities. Program backers say the coats don’t just keep kids warm; they also improve self-confidence, peer acceptance, school attendance, and outdoor play. In Vancouver, IAFF Local 452 distributes the coats at multiple schools. The coats are given to students on the free and reduced lunch program who are referred by the school’s family resource coordinator.
VANCOUVER, WA
opb.org

Reckoning with the homelessness crisis in The Dalles

Your browser does not support the audio element. Kenny LaPoint is the executive director of the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, an organization that provides services to people experiencing homelessness in Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties. MCCAC operates the only homeless shelter in Wasco County, a facility made up of 18 tiny homes in an industrial part of The Dalles, overlooking the Columbia River. It also conducts a federally mandated Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness, and is in the process of acquiring a 54-room hotel to serve as transitional housing for families and clients with complex medical cases. This spring, MCCAC will break ground on a navigation center on the west side of The Dalles which will not only include shelter beds, but also office space for community agencies to provide wraparound services, including employment assistance. On Tuesday mornings, a mobile medical clinic operated by a non-profit medical center, One Community Health, visits the shelter to offer free medical services such as diabetes and cancer screenings.
THE DALLES, OR

