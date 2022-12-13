Read full article on original website
thereflector.com
House fire in rural La Center displaces five people
Five people have been displaced after a house fire in rural La Center presumably claimed the lives of multiple pets. At 8:09 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 10 were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 5605 NE 384th St. in Clark County.
koze.com
Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms
OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
camaspostrecord.com
Family donates tree to Washougal
The city of Washougal gave local residents a special gift during its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event, held Thursday, Dec. 1, in downtown Washougal. The celebration marked the first time in a decade that the city has had a harvested holiday tree at the center of Reflection Plaza.
KXL
Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland
(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
Envoy two-story penthouse atop SW Portland pink landmark is for sale at $3,275,000
Long before the Pearl District pushed penthouses prices to the moon, Nob Hill was the address for Portland’s rich and famous. Grocery maven and former gold prospector Fred G. Meyer once occupied the top floor of the landmark 1929 Envoy residential building off West Burnside Street. The Envoy penthouse...
History of the Ladd Carriage House
The building is all that's left of a once grand estate.
thereflector.com
Two people, several pets found dead following house fire in Ridgefield
Two people and several pets were found dead inside of a small mobile home residence that caught fire east of Ridgefield on Thursday, Dec. 15. At 4:32 a.m., Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 24416 NE 50th Ave. after a caller stated they were woken up by a “loud bang” then spotted “lots of flames from the side” of the structure, stated a news release.
WWEEK
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
kptv.com
‘Aren’t any words’ Sister of deadly crash victim demands accountability
‘Access attorney’ will be placed in the Rockwood community, officials say. Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez. A Vancouver couple is spreading Christmas cheer this year by giving back to their community. The Christmas Ships take the Columbia and Willamette rivers each year to spread holiday...
Will it snow in Portland the week before Christmas? Don’t lose hope yet!
The countdown to Christmas is on, and with it comes the perennial question: Will Portland get snow?. Sure, the actual holiday is 10 days away, too far out to get an accurate forecast, but Christmas this year is on a weekend, so what about the week before, when kids are out of school and adults are not? Could Portland get snow then?
WWEEK
The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne
Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
Man found shot multiple times at Southeast Portland bar
A man was found shot multiple times in the doorway of a bar in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning, authorities said.
‘It is definitely a problem:’ Clark County sergeant addresses disturbing uptick in murder-suicides
The Clark County Sheriff's Office told KOIN 6 News that the number of murder suicides this year matches that of the last three years combined.
Driver near scene of fatal NE Portland crash sought amid investigation
A driver who was near the scene of a fatal crash in early December is being sought by Portland police as they investigate the incident, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Chance of Portland snow next week remains uncertain
As meteorologists remind people repeatedly, weather conditions are always easier to predict as the day draws nearer. That is once again the case for early next week.
Wind chill to bring frigid morning temps to the Willamette Valley this week
Mild winds are forecast to make early-morning temperatures feel like they’ve dropped below 20 degrees in the Willamette Valley on Friday and Saturday.
nwlaborpress.org
Hot chocolate. Warm winter coats. And a chance to climb into Engine 8.
Students at Marshall Elementary in Vancouver got a visit from fire fighters—and Santa Claus—Dec. 6 as part of a union effort to provide coats for kids. Since 2012, International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has partnered with a group called Operation Warm to provide brand new, American-made coats to children in need across the United States. IAFF locals around the country take part in fundraising, and deliver the coats. So far they’ve distributed over 200,000 coats in over 300 cities. Program backers say the coats don’t just keep kids warm; they also improve self-confidence, peer acceptance, school attendance, and outdoor play. In Vancouver, IAFF Local 452 distributes the coats at multiple schools. The coats are given to students on the free and reduced lunch program who are referred by the school’s family resource coordinator.
Vega Pederson: More answers needed on homeless camps
Incoming Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson seems open to the idea of the large sanctioned homeless camps Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed. But she's not about to send over a check without knowing a lot more about the plan.
opb.org
Reckoning with the homelessness crisis in The Dalles
Your browser does not support the audio element. Kenny LaPoint is the executive director of the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, an organization that provides services to people experiencing homelessness in Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties. MCCAC operates the only homeless shelter in Wasco County, a facility made up of 18 tiny homes in an industrial part of The Dalles, overlooking the Columbia River. It also conducts a federally mandated Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness, and is in the process of acquiring a 54-room hotel to serve as transitional housing for families and clients with complex medical cases. This spring, MCCAC will break ground on a navigation center on the west side of The Dalles which will not only include shelter beds, but also office space for community agencies to provide wraparound services, including employment assistance. On Tuesday mornings, a mobile medical clinic operated by a non-profit medical center, One Community Health, visits the shelter to offer free medical services such as diabetes and cancer screenings.
