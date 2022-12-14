ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
bitcoinist.com

Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse

While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
cryptopotato.com

Crypto.com Received a Payment Institution License (EMI) in Brazil

Banco do Brasil granted CryptoCom with an EMI license. The cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com obtained a Payment Institution License (EMI) from the Central Bank of Brazil. The authorization will allow the firm to continue offering digital asset products and services to residents of the South American country. Getting a Nod From...
cryptopotato.com

Will Bitcoin Price Winter Continue in 2023? 8 Key Considerations

Which way bitcoin’s price will go next is a question with many zeroes on it for many crypto investors as we finish 2022. Who knows? Here are 8 key factors to consider. In 2022 Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the bevy of altcoins riding on the original gangster cryptocurrency’s very long coattails weathered their most brutal crypto winter to date. Of course, the cryptocurrency industry is eager for an end to the long, drawn-out Bitcoin price winter.
cryptopotato.com

FSB to Treat Crypto Companies The Same as Banks

The Financial Stability Board aims to treat companies offering cryptocurrency services the same as banks in its upcoming regulatory framework. The world’s largest financial watchdog, the FSB, plans to roll out regulatory guidelines for crypto in 2023. According to the Financial Times, the FSB intends to set out a...
cryptopotato.com

MetaMask Partners With PayPal to Allow ETH Transfers for US Users

The service will reach MetaMask users from all US states, apart from Hawaii. The Ethereum non-custodial wallet – MetaMask – joined forces with the payment provider PayPal to enable customers to purchase and transfer Ethereum (ETH). The service will initially be available only to US users. MetaMask announced...
HAWAII STATE
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin and Ether Futures ETFs to Debut on Hong Kong Exchange Tomorrow

CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF and CSOP Ether Futures ETF will supposedly become the first such products listed in Asia. Two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track US-listed cryptocurrency futures will reportedly debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange this Friday (December 16). The products will have bitcoin and ether as underlying...
cryptopotato.com

WisdomTree’s Ethereum and Stellar-Enabled Funds Receive SEC’s Approval

The new products do not invest in cryptocurrencies. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved WisdomTree’s nine blockchain-enabled funds. According to the official press release, the new digital funds will reflect different exposures, with each of them investing in traditional assets, but will not track crypto assets. However, the firm will leverage Stellar or Ethereum blockchains as a secondary record of share ownership, with official ownership records maintained by the digital funds’ transfer agent.
WSOC Charlotte

Bigger cars are stalling progress on climate change, EPA study finds

American automakers and consumers are stymieing progress on cutting the carbon pollution that causes climate change, according to the findings from the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2022 Automotive Trends Report. Even though miles per gallon are gradually increasing within each vehicle weight class, the ongoing shift from sedans to trucks and SUVs, which are subject to lower fuel efficiency requirements — and to bigger trucks and SUVs than the ones that were popular in previous decades — canceled out much of the expected benefits.

