Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly invested in crypto news site The Block by funneling money to its CEO: report
A $16 million batch of funding was reportedly in part used to purchase an apartment in the Bahamas for The Block's CEO; SBF funded the site in secret.
Legendary investor Sam Zell warns of liquidity crisis, says odds of economy going into recession 'very high'
Real estate mogul Sam Zell gives his outlook on the housing market after mortgage rates declined and reveals what the Fed must do to slow the pace of inflation.
bitcoinist.com
Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse
While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
CoinTelegraph
CEO of crypto news site The Block resigns for failing to disclose $27M loans from Alameda Research
Bobby Moran of crypto news website the Block has announced he will be assuming the position of chief executive officer following the resignation of Mike McCaffrey, who reportedly financed the platform through loans from Alameda Research. In a Dec. 9 announcement, Moran said McCaffrey had made an executive decision to...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto.com Received a Payment Institution License (EMI) in Brazil
Banco do Brasil granted CryptoCom with an EMI license. The cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com obtained a Payment Institution License (EMI) from the Central Bank of Brazil. The authorization will allow the firm to continue offering digital asset products and services to residents of the South American country. Getting a Nod From...
cryptopotato.com
Will Bitcoin Price Winter Continue in 2023? 8 Key Considerations
Which way bitcoin’s price will go next is a question with many zeroes on it for many crypto investors as we finish 2022. Who knows? Here are 8 key factors to consider. In 2022 Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the bevy of altcoins riding on the original gangster cryptocurrency’s very long coattails weathered their most brutal crypto winter to date. Of course, the cryptocurrency industry is eager for an end to the long, drawn-out Bitcoin price winter.
dailyhodl.com
US Prosecutors Probing Whether Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Influenced the Terra (LUNA) Implosion: Report
Federal US prosecutors are reportedly looking into the potential link between former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s fallen crypto empire and the downfall of stablecoin issuer Terra (LUNA). According to a new report by the New York Times, a large chunk of stablecoin TerraUSD’s (UST) sell orders at the time...
cryptopotato.com
FSB to Treat Crypto Companies The Same as Banks
The Financial Stability Board aims to treat companies offering cryptocurrency services the same as banks in its upcoming regulatory framework. The world’s largest financial watchdog, the FSB, plans to roll out regulatory guidelines for crypto in 2023. According to the Financial Times, the FSB intends to set out a...
dailyhodl.com
Two US Senators Demand Answers From US Regulators on Banking Sector’s Exposure to Crypto
US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith are demanding answers from a group of top US regulators about the banking sector’s exposure to crypto in the wake of FTX’s implosion last month. On Wednesday, Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, penned a letter...
cryptopotato.com
MetaMask Partners With PayPal to Allow ETH Transfers for US Users
The service will reach MetaMask users from all US states, apart from Hawaii. The Ethereum non-custodial wallet – MetaMask – joined forces with the payment provider PayPal to enable customers to purchase and transfer Ethereum (ETH). The service will initially be available only to US users. MetaMask announced...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Processes Close to $8 Billion in Daily Withdrawals, CZ Says It Wasn’t a Even Top 5
“Things seem to have stabilized,” Zhao said regarding the recent multi-billion user withdrawals from Binance. Changpeng Zhao – CEO of Binance – said the wave of customer withdrawal requests has cooled off, assuring that the entity has coped with higher demands in the past. Data from CryptoQuant...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin and Ether Futures ETFs to Debut on Hong Kong Exchange Tomorrow
CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF and CSOP Ether Futures ETF will supposedly become the first such products listed in Asia. Two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track US-listed cryptocurrency futures will reportedly debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange this Friday (December 16). The products will have bitcoin and ether as underlying...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is walking back on comments seemingly defending SBF — says 'nothing could be further from the truth'
Ackman tweeted he thought Sam Bankman-Fried was "telling the truth," in response to SBF's media interview with the NYT where he admitted to making mistakes but said he "did not ever try to commit fraud on anyone."
cryptopotato.com
WisdomTree’s Ethereum and Stellar-Enabled Funds Receive SEC’s Approval
The new products do not invest in cryptocurrencies. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved WisdomTree’s nine blockchain-enabled funds. According to the official press release, the new digital funds will reflect different exposures, with each of them investing in traditional assets, but will not track crypto assets. However, the firm will leverage Stellar or Ethereum blockchains as a secondary record of share ownership, with official ownership records maintained by the digital funds’ transfer agent.
cryptopotato.com
Fed Hikes Rate by 50bps, Sends BTC Below $18K as Crypto Rally Cools Off (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap was sent below $900 million as BTC loses $18K on 50bps rate hike by the Fed. The decision of the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 50 basis points put an end to the most recent crypto rally. Bitcoin’s price tumbled below $18K as the entire market took a beating.
