Which way bitcoin’s price will go next is a question with many zeroes on it for many crypto investors as we finish 2022. Who knows? Here are 8 key factors to consider. In 2022 Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the bevy of altcoins riding on the original gangster cryptocurrency’s very long coattails weathered their most brutal crypto winter to date. Of course, the cryptocurrency industry is eager for an end to the long, drawn-out Bitcoin price winter.

3 HOURS AGO