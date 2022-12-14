Read full article on original website
Dangerous avalanche conditions exist after 3 'significant' accidents at lower elevations
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple days of heavy snow this week may be good for Utah's snowpack, but it's creating dangerous conditions for avalanches, even at lower elevations near parking lots and trailheads. That's according to the Utah Avalanche Center, which issued a special avalanche bulletin for "unusually dangerous...
Resorts happy after storm brings massive snow totals to Utah mountains
The recent series of snowstorms means some of the best powder has landed at Utah resorts and having it this early in the season is a rare occasion.
Ski bus 'bypass' program returns at Little Cottonwood Canyon after successful test
SANDY — The Central Wasatch Commission, Sandy and two other agencies have come to an agreement on a "bypass" plan that calls for Sandy police to escort Utah Transit Authority ski buses up to the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon during the canyon's busiest days, the commission announced Thursday.
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
Weather service extends some advisories into Wednesday as snow persists in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service on Tuesday extended a winter weather advisory for the northern portion of the Wasatch Front, saying that weather models are starting to indicate that a few more inches of snow are possible in parts of the state. The extended advisory stretches...
Snowstorm leaves over 4 feet of snow in some Utah mountains, 1 foot in valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — This week's snowstorm is officially Salt Lake City's largest snow event in nearly two years. The National Weather Service reports that 12.2 inches of snow have fallen at the city's official station since Sunday. It's the most snow from a single storm since 11.7 inches fell on Feb. 17, 2021.
Gov. Cox Says Utahns Displaced by I-15 Freeway Expansion Will be "Very Well Compensated"
UNIVERSITY—Utah Gov. Spencer Cox started his monthly PBS Utah press conference on Thursday with a cheerful greeting of "Happy Holidays, Happy Snowydays," and a rundown of the recent string of winter storms along the Wasatch Front. The state's mountain snowpack—which supplies virtually all of Utah's drinking water—is at 150%...
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
Nearly two feet of snow for the mountains overnight, more snow expected
Happy Monday, Utah! Wild and windy weather over the weekend has carried into the new workweek. Our mountain areas have seen heavy snowfall with ski resorts reporting anywhere from 8-20" of new snowfall in the past 24 hours.
Wicked winter chill with wrap around snow showers
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! It’s been busy in the weather world since Sunday. While the upper-level low pressure that has been driving the bulk of the active weather moves away to the east, we’ll still feel effects today. Wrap around moisture will be...
Utah drought experts hope substantial snowfall continues through winter
Within the last month, extreme drought conditions have improved by 15%. The Utah Division of Water Resources said the snowpack is 150% above average for this time of year.
UDOT urges drivers to stay off roads altogether ahead of incoming storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the incoming snow expected to make for some treacherous road conditions on Monday, UDOT is encouraging people to consider staying home and off the roads altogether. UDOT spokesman John Gleason told 2News on Sunday evening that crews were already out pre-treating the roads....
Utah snowpack: Where does it stand and how much more do we need?
SALT LAKE CITY — Recent storms have made for more than one difficult drive to work for a lot of Utahns over the past few weeks. But the rough commutes pale in comparison to the good they’ve done the Utah snowpack. “It’s exactly what we need right now,”...
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming’s miles of interstates, roads and highways is closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, I-90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
In Utah, Out of Service
Last night I spent time with a friend who doesn’t have a cell phone. Can you imagine that? He shrugged and said he finds he doesn’t really need one. He had a flip phone for a while, then 3G went offline and he decided not to re-up. I wanted to cling to the hem of his robe and have him drag me with him, but I realized I might be as bad for him as owning a phone. So I left him alone. Which brings up this post of mine that ran in 2017, as true now if not more.
Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation
Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
Is new waterpark in southern Utah fun for families or contributing to the water crisis?
HURRICANE — A water park under construction near Utah's Zion National Park is causing a bit of controversy. It's a part of the larger Jellystone Park RV Resort, known for its Yogi Bear mascot. Scott Nielson, the owner of the park, said that concerns are overblown, "Yeah, it's the...
Semi loses control, crashes into concrete barrier on I-215
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The southbound lanes of Interstate 215 were closed for a time overnight after a semi lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling southbound on I-215 when it lost control on the slick roadway, slid off the road, and hit the concrete barrier, causing serious damage to the tractor.
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
