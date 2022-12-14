ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Wicked winter chill with wrap around snow showers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! It’s been busy in the weather world since Sunday. While the upper-level low pressure that has been driving the bulk of the active weather moves away to the east, we’ll still feel effects today. Wrap around moisture will be...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah snowpack: Where does it stand and how much more do we need?

SALT LAKE CITY — Recent storms have made for more than one difficult drive to work for a lot of Utahns over the past few weeks. But the rough commutes pale in comparison to the good they’ve done the Utah snowpack. “It’s exactly what we need right now,”...
UTAH STATE
lastwordonnothing.com

In Utah, Out of Service

Last night I spent time with a friend who doesn’t have a cell phone. Can you imagine that? He shrugged and said he finds he doesn’t really need one. He had a flip phone for a while, then 3G went offline and he decided not to re-up. I wanted to cling to the hem of his robe and have him drag me with him, but I realized I might be as bad for him as owning a phone. So I left him alone. Which brings up this post of mine that ran in 2017, as true now if not more.
UTAH STATE
99.9 KEKB

Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation

Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Semi loses control, crashes into concrete barrier on I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The southbound lanes of Interstate 215 were closed for a time overnight after a semi lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling southbound on I-215 when it lost control on the slick roadway, slid off the road, and hit the concrete barrier, causing serious damage to the tractor.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
K2 Radio

Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways

As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
WYOMING STATE

