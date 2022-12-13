Read full article on original website
CTDOT Highlights Transportation and Infrastructure Investments for Connecticut in First Year of Infrastructure Law
Connecticut has received over $1 billion in infrastructure funding so far. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is highlighting the infrastructure investments and transportation safety improvements made during year one of the federal Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA), signed by President Joe Biden last year. The infrastructure law will...
Governor Lamont Provides Update on Connecticut’s Coronavirus Response Efforts
Latest Data as of 3:00PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (HARTFORD, CT) – As the State of Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Ned Lamont provided the following updates as of 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022:. Data updates...
Governor Lamont Announces Plans To Appoint Antonio “Tony” Guerrera as Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles at Start of Second Term
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is planning to appoint Antonio “Tony” Guerrera as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) when he begins his second term in office early next year. Guerrera will succeed Sibongile “Bongi” Magubane, who will retire from the position at the conclusion of the governor’s first term.
