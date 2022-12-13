(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is planning to appoint Antonio “Tony” Guerrera as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) when he begins his second term in office early next year. Guerrera will succeed Sibongile “Bongi” Magubane, who will retire from the position at the conclusion of the governor’s first term.

