CTDOT Highlights Transportation and Infrastructure Investments for Connecticut in First Year of Infrastructure Law

Connecticut has received over $1 billion in infrastructure funding so far. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is highlighting the infrastructure investments and transportation safety improvements made during year one of the federal Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA), signed by President Joe Biden last year. The infrastructure law will...
Governor Lamont Announces Plans To Appoint Antonio “Tony” Guerrera as Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles at Start of Second Term

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is planning to appoint Antonio “Tony” Guerrera as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) when he begins his second term in office early next year. Guerrera will succeed Sibongile “Bongi” Magubane, who will retire from the position at the conclusion of the governor’s first term.
