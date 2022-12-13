ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Anthony Sabatini wins Lake GOP Chair

This makes him eligible to run for state chair of the Republican Party of Florida. Former Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican, has won election as Lake County Republican Party Chair. He unseated a former ally, and is now eligible to run for state Chair. “Honored to be voted in...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Ocala business owner runs for state representative

Jose Juarez, known to many Ocala residents as the “Barbacuban” has officially announced his bid for state representative for District 24 following the resignation of Rep. Joe Harding. Harding, a 35-year-old Ocala Republican, recently resigned from the position after being indicted by a federal grand jury on six...
OCALA, FL
Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board

When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Rural residents battling development want commissioner barred from voting

Rural residents battling a housing development want a commissioner barred from voting on its proposed annexation. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round Monday night when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Lady Lake Commission. However, the planning and zoning board serves in an advisory capacity and the commission is not bound by its decision.
LADY LAKE, FL
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’

I attended the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board meeting Monday night and what I saw was extremely disturbing. I witnessed Mr. Hannan, a Lady Lake Town commissioner, arrive with the developer of the proposed Edwards Road development, he sat with the developer, his attorney and his experts, he left with them, he had a meeting in a closed circle with them outside the meeting after it ended in the parking lot. He never spoke not a word to any of us, the other property owners on Edwards Road, but instead gave us the feeling of utter disdain.
LADY LAKE, FL
FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19

Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
This Is Florida's Poorest City

Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
FLORIDA STATE
HCA Healthcare announces new CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division has announced the appointment of Alan Keesee as chief executive officer (CEO) of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, effective on January 1, 2023. In this new role, which includes responsibility for HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, Keesee will oversee the combined 545-bed acute care hospitals...
OCALA, FL
Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More

Living in Florida, we're surrounded by luscious citrus groves bursting with fruit ripe for the picking. It's time to go orange picking in Orlando. Do something different together by visiting u-pick farms in Central Florida to pick your own citrus,... The post Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Ocala Electric Utilities may have to increase rates again

Electric utilities around Florida are poised to ring in the new year with rate hikes, and indications are that the Ocala Electric Utility may have to join those utilities in increasing their customers’ monthly bills. While no new rate increase has been announced, rates rose steadily this year and,...
OCALA, FL
UF Health to open neighborhood hospital in northwest Ocala

Construction is underway for University of Florida Health’s new neighborhood hospital in Ocala, which will be located at NW Blichton Road and NW 35th Avenue Road, just east of Interstate 75. According to UF Health, the 150,000-square-foot hospital will include 10 emergency department rooms, 10 inpatient rooms, a medical...
OCALA, FL
Villager in golf cart nabbed on DUI charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire. Michael Harold Lewer, 63, of the Village of Charlotte, was at the wheel of a blue 2015 Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was parked in the roadway on Rainey Trail at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

