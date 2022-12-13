Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Anthony Sabatini wins Lake GOP Chair
This makes him eligible to run for state chair of the Republican Party of Florida. Former Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican, has won election as Lake County Republican Party Chair. He unseated a former ally, and is now eligible to run for state Chair. “Honored to be voted in...
Ocala business owner runs for state representative
Jose Juarez, known to many Ocala residents as the “Barbacuban” has officially announced his bid for state representative for District 24 following the resignation of Rep. Joe Harding. Harding, a 35-year-old Ocala Republican, recently resigned from the position after being indicted by a federal grand jury on six...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board
When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
villages-news.com
Rural residents battling development want commissioner barred from voting
Rural residents battling a housing development want a commissioner barred from voting on its proposed annexation. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round Monday night when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Lady Lake Commission. However, the planning and zoning board serves in an advisory capacity and the commission is not bound by its decision.
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Nelson cancels meeting with RSR residents about land swap "deal"
After hastily calling a meeting to announce changes in a proposed land swap between the Rock Springs Ridge Homeowners Association Board and the Golf Group, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson abruptly cancelled it just hours before it was to take place. The meeting was scheduled for 5:30 pm on Tuesday, December...
villages-news.com
Official who oversees The Villages Hospital promoted at time of intense criticism
An official who oversees UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been promoted at a time when the facility has been under intense criticism by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. UF Health announced Tuesday that Heather Bentley Long has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Central Florida, which includes...
villages-news.com
Police lieutenant resigns in Lady Lake in wake of domestic violence arrest
A police lieutenant has resigned from the Lady Lake Police Department in the wake of his arrest earlier this year in an alleged domestic violence incident. Nelson Vargas, 51, resigned from the department on Dec. 3. He had been arrested Aug. 13 at his home in Minneola on charges of...
wogx.com
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
villages-news.com
Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’
I attended the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board meeting Monday night and what I saw was extremely disturbing. I witnessed Mr. Hannan, a Lady Lake Town commissioner, arrive with the developer of the proposed Edwards Road development, he sat with the developer, his attorney and his experts, he left with them, he had a meeting in a closed circle with them outside the meeting after it ended in the parking lot. He never spoke not a word to any of us, the other property owners on Edwards Road, but instead gave us the feeling of utter disdain.
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19
Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
villages-news.com
Residents accuse officials of squeezing life out of historic African American community
Royal residents accused Sumter County officials Tuesday night of trying to “squeeze the life” out of their historic African-American community. Former slaves founded the community of Royal after the Civil War. Sumter County commissioners voted in favor of 8G Farms LLC’s application for the rezoning of 136 acres...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Poorest City
Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
Developers look to ‘launch’ Volusia County into space program with new industrial park
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As the space program continues to grow along Florida’s Space Coast so does the demand for facilities to support launch efforts. A newly announced joint venture between Tampa-based Onicx Group and Aries Capital hopes to fill that need and bring the space program to Volusia County.
ocala-news.com
HCA Healthcare announces new CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division has announced the appointment of Alan Keesee as chief executive officer (CEO) of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, effective on January 1, 2023. In this new role, which includes responsibility for HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, Keesee will oversee the combined 545-bed acute care hospitals...
Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More
Living in Florida, we're surrounded by luscious citrus groves bursting with fruit ripe for the picking. It's time to go orange picking in Orlando. Do something different together by visiting u-pick farms in Central Florida to pick your own citrus,... The post Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
villages-news.com
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes
Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes. City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.
Ocala Electric Utilities may have to increase rates again
Electric utilities around Florida are poised to ring in the new year with rate hikes, and indications are that the Ocala Electric Utility may have to join those utilities in increasing their customers’ monthly bills. While no new rate increase has been announced, rates rose steadily this year and,...
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
ocala-news.com
UF Health to open neighborhood hospital in northwest Ocala
Construction is underway for University of Florida Health’s new neighborhood hospital in Ocala, which will be located at NW Blichton Road and NW 35th Avenue Road, just east of Interstate 75. According to UF Health, the 150,000-square-foot hospital will include 10 emergency department rooms, 10 inpatient rooms, a medical...
villages-news.com
Villager in golf cart nabbed on DUI charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire. Michael Harold Lewer, 63, of the Village of Charlotte, was at the wheel of a blue 2015 Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was parked in the roadway on Rainey Trail at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 2