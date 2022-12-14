ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Carlos Correa agrees to 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants, ESPN reports

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDS1W_0jhppxU600

Carlos Correa's superstar MLB journey from Puerto Rico took him to Houston for the first seven years of his career, then to Minnesota for what seemed like the comparative length of a cup of coffee.

Now, the one-time world champion shortstop has his next landing spot lined up.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported late Tuesday night that the 28-year-old has agreed to a 13-year, $350 million free-agent deal with the San Francisco Giants.

An opt-out clause after the first year of his contract with the Twins, which paid him just $35.1 million in 2022, enabled Correa to try the free-agent market again for a shot at big money.

Correa's reported deal is the second richest of this free agency period after Aaron Judge, who actually was being pursued by the Giants before agreeing to a $360 million contract to remain with the Yankees.

Brandon Crawford, a three-time All-Star, has been the Giants' shortstop since 2011. Crawford, who turns 36 next month, slumped to a .231 average with nine homers and 52 RBIs last season, down from a .298 average with 24 homers and 90 RBIs in 2021.

Crawford has a $16 million salary in 2023, then can become a free agent. He has dealt with injuries in recent seasons and might consider retirement at the conclusion of his deal, so the Giants were searching for a shortstop of the future.

The Giants went 81-81 last season, a year after posting a franchise-record 107 wins.

Correa was selected by Houston with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft, and he played a key role in the Astros' rise from the bottom of the AL West to the franchise's first World Series title in 2017.

He hit a career-best 26 homers in 2021 in his last year with Houston, also finishing with a .279 batting average and 92 RBIs. He earned his second All-Star selection and first Gold Glove.

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, has a .279 career average with 155 homers and 553 RBIs in eight big league seasons. He also has been a stellar postseason performer with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 games.

The Astros' 2017 championship was tainted by a sign-stealing scheme, and Correa has been lustily booed in some cities since the scandal surfaced.

The news of Correa's signing came after he was spotted with his former teammates in Las Vegas . Correa, Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers Jr., Kyle Tucker, and Michael Brantley reunited at a UFC event.

In terms of the Astros, the club will get to face Correa, a still-beloved Astros icon, in 2023 when the Giants visit Houston for three games, May 1-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

SEE ALSO: Star pitcher Justin Verlander heading to Big Apple to play for New York Mets

Justin Verlander's departure, by all accounts, was a likelihood that Astros fans would confront, but all signs show the club is in good hands.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, posts birthday tribute as Yankees buzz continues

Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley Rodon, is looking forward to his best decade yet. The free-agent pitcher turned 30 on Saturday, and his wife took a trip down memory lane on Instagram by sharing photos from their wedding day, among other relationship milestones. “Your 20s were great, but this will be the best decade yet,” Ashley wrote. “Happy 30th Birthday my love! Thank you for being my best friend every day. I truly couldn’t live without you 🤍 love you Daddy Los!” Rodon and Ashley share two children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Derek Jeter reflects on ‘untrue’ tabloid stories

While Derek Jeter made a lot of headlines for his play on the field for the New York Yankees, he also made just as many for his exploits and romances off the field. Now, the former Major League Baseball star says that he learned that he had to “bite your tongue” in order to let Read more... The post Derek Jeter reflects on ‘untrue’ tabloid stories appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC13 Houston

Texans place CB Derek Stingley, RB Dameon Pierce on IR

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans placed rookie cornerback Derek Stingley and rookie running back Dameon Pierce on injured reserve. Pierce suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys in the Texans' 27-23 loss. The 2022 fourth round rookie out of Florida was an NFL Offensive Rookie of...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

NFL Week 15 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game

Welcome to Week 15of the 2022 NFL season, where the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. On Thursday, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy helped the San Francisco 49ers clinch the NFC West by beating the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Saturday's three-game slate started with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Indianapolis Colts,...
CBS Miami

Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108

HOUSTON (AP) - Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night. A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the fourth Heat player to hit 10 3s in a game - a feat most recently accomplished by Duncan Robinson on Dec. 10, 2019. "I didn't know it was the record until last night when I hit nine, and they said I was one short," Herro said. "I didn't have any intention...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Chiefs can clinch AFC West crown with win over Texans

KANSAS CITY (10-3) at HOUSTON (1-11-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Kansas City 4-8-1; Texans 5-7-1. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Texans 34-20 on Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City. LAST WEEK: Chiefs beat Broncos 34-28; Texans lost to Cowboys 27-23. CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (18), PASS...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
165K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy