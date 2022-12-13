ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilots Open Conference Play Against Toreros, BYU

PORTLAND PILOTS (6-5, 0-0 WCC) vs. San Diego Toreros (6-5, 0-0 WCC) Last: @POR 53, USD 61 (2/24/2022) vs. BYU Cougars (4-6, 0-0 WCC) Last: POR 52, BYU 59 (3/7/2022) • Conference play begins for the Portland Pilots, who take on the San Diego Toreros on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. and the BYU Cougars on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.
