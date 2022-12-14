Read full article on original website
Joey Gallo, Twins reach 1-year, $11 million deal, sources say
Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Twins agreed on a one-year, $11 million contract, sources told ESPN, giving the vaunted slugger a bridge year to rebuild his value after a struggle-filled 2022 season.
Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday
The Denver Broncos are holding quarterback Russell Wilson out of this weekend's game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though he passed concussion protocol Friday
