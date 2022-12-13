Read full article on original website
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
This Family Amenities Provide Exquisite Living in The Heart of Boca Raton, Florida with Luxuriant Outdoor Living Space Could Be Yours For $8 Million
17055 Brulee Breeze Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is located in the heart of Boca Raton, Boca Bridges’ centralized location, on an oversized 0.72 +- acre lot, which is the largest model offered at Boca Bridges. Integrating the sophisticated grandeur of resort-style living with family friendly amenities, this home offers a wide array of world-class amenities. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, please contact Veronica Peters (Phone: 561-910-3305) at Premier Estate Properties Inc. for full support and perfect service.
WPBF News 25
More than 100 vendors each holiday weekend on the West Palm Beach waterfront for the GreenMarket
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheWest Palm Beach GreenMarket is celebrating its 28th season this year. More than 100 vendors gather each Saturday on the West Palm Beach waterfront. Previous Coverage: West Palm Beach GreenMarket ranked #1 farmer's market in the nation for second consecutive year. During the holiday...
Best ongoing Christmas events in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here's a list of ongoing merrymaking opportunities that will keep you in the holiday spirit:. Holiday dining:Best restaurants for...
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
21 migrants land on Peanut Island in Palm Beach County
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a group of migrants was taken into custody Wednesday after landing on Peanut Island.
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
Palm Beach County will get a taste of incoming cool front. But when and how much?
Palm Beach County could feel some of the effects of a "powerful" cold front that's forecast to move into Florida in the coming days. The front is behind a line of storms that could bring tornadoes and large hail in some areas of the state, according to the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.
Brightline announces opening date for new Boca Raton station
BOCA RATON — The city’s highly anticipated Brightline station is here. The first of its kind for Boca Raton, the high-speed train stop will open for business on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tickets are available today on Brightline's app and its website gobrightline.com. The Aventura station, near the Aventura...
‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95
It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
To avoid disaster at train crossings, West Palm comes up with a plan
As rail companies work to improve the safety of train crossings, the city of West Palm Beach is pushing for increased driver focus and attention as drivers and people approach them. "Always expect a train," Mayor Keith James said during a December news conference at City Hall, where he was joined by Palm Beach County and local transportation officials. "Never walk on tracks, and remember ― trains have the right of way 100% of the time." ...
Weekend things to do (updated): New tacos in Delray Beach, Ron White’s farewell, West Palm Beach Wagyu Winter Wonderland
Full weekend as the holiday season formally arrives (thanks, Hanukkah), The O.G. returns to Delray Beach, comedian Ron White says farewell, and we’re all warmed by enduring visions of sugar plums, sufganiyot, totopos and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” Life goes on. FRIDAY The O.G. returns: Dive-y, cult-fave Delray Beach bar Oceanside Grocers, affectionately known as The O.G., formally reveals its ...
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
WPBF News 25
South Florida realtors react after Fed hikes interest rate for seventh time this year
JUPITER, Fla. — Rob Thompson, owner of Waterfront Properties in Jupiter says Palm Beach County now more than ever is the place to be. "We have the real trifecta here. We have all the businesses moving here, we have no state income tax and we have the weather, this is paradise," Thompson said.
Eight months and $1 million later, local-favorite bar The O.G. is now a distinctive new restaurant in Delray Beach
When Delray Beach resident Brian Rosen helped his father create the first Okeechobee Music Festival at a remote residential development they owned north of Lake O in 2016, he went large. OMF’s debut, with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Hall & Oates and Bassnectar, still seems like a did-that-really-happen dream. Soon after, Rosen opened a 1,000-square-foot ...
WESH
Coast Guard: 2 missing sailors who vanished en route to Florida rescued
The U.S. Coast Guard said it has found two sailors who went missing en route to Florida. According to an update from the USCG, Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, of New Jersey left Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, to sail for Jupiter, Florida. Officials say the 30-foot sailboat Atrevida...
west-palm-beach-news.com
DeSantis touts Florida economic system throughout cease in West Palm Seaside
Gov. Ron DeSantis touted Florida’s accomplishments Friday during a news conference in West Palm Beach that seemed more like a campaign appearance. Speaking at Retro Fitness on Belvedere Road, the governor compared Florida’s budget to other states. “The closest state to us population-wise is New York,” DeSantis said....
BOCA MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO OWES $277K, ACCORDING TO LAWSUIT
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton martial arts studio allegedly owes more than $277,000 in back rent to its landlord in the Shoppes at Village Pointe. That’s located in the area of SW 18th Street and Powerline Road. According to the complaint […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
Jupiter is planning for pickleball courts: Town council awaits county approval
JUPITER ― The town has a spring training stadium, a competition-sized swimming pool, a sparkling beachfront, nearly a dozen parks and even miniature golf — but for a municipality that prides itself on outdoor recreation, there are no public pickleball courts. That may change if county commissioners approve a plan that Jupiter Town...
Book It to Boca on Brightline
Brightline’s Boca Raton station officially opens this month. Here, find all you need to know, see, eat, and do for the ideal day in Boca The post Book It to Boca on Brightline appeared first on Aventura Magazine..
