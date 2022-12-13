ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Family Amenities Provide Exquisite Living in The Heart of Boca Raton, Florida with Luxuriant Outdoor Living Space Could Be Yours For $8 Million

17055 Brulee Breeze Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is located in the heart of Boca Raton, Boca Bridges’ centralized location, on an oversized 0.72 +- acre lot, which is the largest model offered at Boca Bridges. Integrating the sophisticated grandeur of resort-style living with family friendly amenities, this home offers a wide array of world-class amenities. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, please contact Veronica Peters (Phone: 561-910-3305) at Premier Estate Properties Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95

It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

To avoid disaster at train crossings, West Palm comes up with a plan

As rail companies work to improve the safety of train crossings, the city of West Palm Beach is pushing for increased driver focus and attention as drivers and people approach them. "Always expect a train," Mayor Keith James said during a December news conference at City Hall, where he was joined by Palm Beach County and local transportation officials. "Never walk on tracks, and remember ― trains have the right of way 100% of the time." ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): New tacos in Delray Beach, Ron White’s farewell, West Palm Beach Wagyu Winter Wonderland

Full weekend as the holiday season formally arrives (thanks, Hanukkah), The O.G. returns to Delray Beach, comedian Ron White says farewell, and we’re all warmed by enduring visions of sugar plums, sufganiyot, totopos and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” Life goes on. FRIDAY The O.G. returns: Dive-y, cult-fave Delray Beach bar Oceanside Grocers, affectionately known as The O.G., formally reveals its ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach

FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Eight months and $1 million later, local-favorite bar The O.G. is now a distinctive new restaurant in Delray Beach

When Delray Beach resident Brian Rosen helped his father create the first Okeechobee Music Festival at a remote residential development they owned north of Lake O in 2016, he went large. OMF’s debut, with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Hall & Oates and Bassnectar, still seems like a did-that-really-happen dream. Soon after, Rosen opened a 1,000-square-foot ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

DeSantis touts Florida economic system throughout cease in West Palm Seaside

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted Florida’s accomplishments Friday during a news conference in West Palm Beach that seemed more like a campaign appearance. Speaking at Retro Fitness on Belvedere Road, the governor compared Florida’s budget to other states. “The closest state to us population-wise is New York,” DeSantis said....
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO OWES $277K, ACCORDING TO LAWSUIT

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton martial arts studio allegedly owes more than $277,000 in back rent to its landlord in the Shoppes at Village Pointe. That’s located in the area of SW 18th Street and Powerline Road. According to the complaint […]
BOCA RATON, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL

Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

