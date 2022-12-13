ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

Axios

Keystone Pipeline could be sold

TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
ILLINOIS STATE
Field & Stream

Feds Approve Largest Dam Removal Project in the U.S. History

A federal energy board has unanimously approved a dam removal project that could restore hundreds of miles of salmon and steelhead habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The move green lights the demolition of four dams spread out along a remote stretch of the Klamath River on the border of Oregon and California. Once complete, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pgjonline.com

TC Energy’s Keystone Pipeline Shut After Oil Release into Kansas Creek

(Reuters) — Canada's TC Energy on Thursday said it shut the 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline due to an oil spill into a Kansas creek. The size of the leak, which occurred about 20 miles south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is currently unknown. Keystone is the primary artery shipping Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast, and also sends barrels to the U.S. hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
STEELE CITY, NE
Washington Examiner

Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
ALASKA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-TC Energy Estimated Release Volume From Keystone Pipeline Spill Is 14,000 Barrels

* ESTIMATED RELEASE VOLUME FROM KEYSTONE PIPELINE SPILL IS 14,000 BARRELS Source text: https://bit.ly/3UGNogr Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
WMTW

Fact checking Maine's first in the nation fossil fuel divestment law

When Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who's steered the state to combat climate change, signed a bill into law requiring Maine to divest public funds from fossil fuel stocks in June 2021, Maine became the first state in the country to mandate that divestment through legislation. Rep. Maggie O’Neil, 33,...
MAINE STATE

