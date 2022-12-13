Read full article on original website
What the keystone pipeline shutdown means to you
A Keystone Pipeline System oil spill this week at least briefly caused a spike in oil prices and its environmental impact is yet unknown. What impacts is it expected to have going forward?
Axios
Keystone Pipeline could be sold
TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
Data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
The massive Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after oil was found to be leaking into a Kansas creek.
NASDAQ
TC Energy evaluates Keystone pipeline restart plans after major oil spill
Dec 9 (Reuters) - TC Energy TRP.TO said on Friday it is evaluating plans to return its Keystone pipeline to service after it leaked 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek, the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade. Crews in Kansas continued clean-up efforts...
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
AOL Corp
14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas temporarily shuts down Keystone Pipeline. Prices go up
Update: On Friday, the amount of crude oil spilled in the Washington County incident was said to be more than all other Keystone Pipeline spills combined. That story is posted here. An estimated 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled from the Keystone Pipeline into Mill Creek near the city of...
pgjonline.com
TC Energy’s Keystone Pipeline Shut After Oil Release into Kansas Creek
(Reuters) — Canada's TC Energy on Thursday said it shut the 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline due to an oil spill into a Kansas creek. The size of the leak, which occurred about 20 miles south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is currently unknown. Keystone is the primary artery shipping Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast, and also sends barrels to the U.S. hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
Washington Examiner
Energy groups sue Biden admin for failing to hold oil, gas lease sales again
Energy industry groups filed a federal lawsuit against the Biden administration Monday evening, arguing it has violated federal statute requiring quarterly oil and gas lease sales.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-TC Energy Estimated Release Volume From Keystone Pipeline Spill Is 14,000 Barrels
* ESTIMATED RELEASE VOLUME FROM KEYSTONE PIPELINE SPILL IS 14,000 BARRELS Source text: https://bit.ly/3UGNogr Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
WMTW
Keystone Pipeline Spills Thousands of Barrels of Oil in Small Kansas Creek
Environmentalists and renewable energy advocates are shaking their heads, after Canada's TC Energy spilled over 14,000 barrels of oil into a small Kansas creek from the infamous Keystone Pipeline. The cause of the Keystone Pipeline leak in Kansas remains unknown, but it's one of the largest crude oil spills in the U.S. in almost 10 years.
