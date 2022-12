Six San Diego State University students received scholarships from the CSU Foundation for the current academic year. The foundation has supported teaching and learning across the California State University system since 1962. This last year, it awarded $2.5 million in need-based scholarships — funded by donor gifts — to all 23 CSUs, according to Wendy Garcia, senior manager of development and donor relations in the CSU Office of Systemwide Advancement.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO