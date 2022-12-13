Read full article on original website
Healthline
Can Weed (Cannabis) Raise Your Cholesterol Levels?￼
So far, the available research on cannabis and cholesterol is mixed. Here’s what we know and when to consult a healthcare professional. The research on cannabis and cholesterol is sparse and mixed. Some studies suggest cannabis use could be a risk factor for developing high cholesterol, while others suggest it isn’t.
studyfinds.org
World’s first ‘artificial womb facility,’ will let parents design child’s height, strength, intelligence
BERLIN — A biotechnologist in Germany is developing the world’s first artificial womb facility, and it lets you choose baby’s characteristics from a menu. EctoLife, able to grow 30,000 babies a year, is said to be based on over fifty years of groundbreaking scientific research. The concept...
MedicalXpress
Explosion in US adolescent overdoses, mainly fentanyl
Drug overdoses among people aged 10 to 18 more than doubled in the United States between 2019 and 2021, according to a study released Thursday by health authorities, who warned in particular of the risks of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. The average monthly rate of overdose among adolescents increased by...
MedicalXpress
Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022
The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden admin extends pandemic-era flexibilities on opioid use treatments
The Biden administration is moving to make permanent the pandemic rules that allowed take-home drugs to help fight opioid addiction. Why it matters: The proposed rule from HHS would make it easier for patients with opioid use disorder to access drugs like methadone for home use and for providers to prescribe them via telehealth for patients with opioid use disorder.
DVM 360
FDA warns xylazine-adulterated opioid overdoses on the rise
Veterinary tranquilizer does not respond to opioid-reversing drugs like naloxone, contributing to an increase in overdose deaths. Illicit drugs contaminated with Xylazine have exploded in popularity, leading to a nationwide increase in overdose deaths. The drug is increasingly being cut with opioids like fentanyl to lengthen the duration of the high. The danger to human patients, the FDA warned in a statement, is that nonopioid xylazine does not respond to overdose-reversal drugs like naloxone that are designed to counter the effects of opioid overdose.1.
Scientists Confirm Depletion of Planet's Oxygen Levels Will Suffocate Life on Earth
Earth's oxygen levels are dropping.Photo by(@xiaoke chen/iStock) A study published earlier this month discloses the findings of Earth undergoing a deoxygenation event. Oxygen levels are expected to decrease and methane levels are expected to increase. This is considered a natural phenomenon and not entirely influenced by global warming. However, global warming is indicative of an event set to transpire, and current environmental standards are not slowing the process.
MedicalXpress
Concerns for methamphetamine contamination left behind on surfaces by users
Flinders University researchers are looking for more accurate methods to detect traces of toxic methamphetamine contamination left behind on soft porous surfaces, clothing or in the air which may pose a third-hand risk to the public. A new study, published in Toxics, points out that exposure health risks may occur...
Pandemic eviction protections, direct payments kept homelessness in check, study shows
Eviction moratoriums and relief checks helped thousands of people avoid homelessness during the pandemic, a study finds. Its authors say the same measures should be used in the event of a recession.
Illegal online pharmacies exploit drug shortages
Consumers have increasingly gone online to buy medicine because of perceived cost savings and convenience. Shortages of certain products are also driving more people online.
Basics on Colon and Rectal Cancer
Colon and rectal cancer, collectively known as colorectal cancer, develop when cells grow out of control in the colon or rectum, sections of the large intestine. Cancer may also arise elsewhere and spread to the intestines. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States,...
Prenatal Exposure to Common Chemicals Linked to Liver Injury in Children
Liver disease in children may be linked to prenatal exposure to a variety of environmental chemicals, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open. Another pediatric study found that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with a high rate of type 2 diabetes in children, researchers reported in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Ultraprocessed Foods Linked to Greater Risk for Colon Cancer, Heart Disease and Death
While ultraprocessed foods can be more affordable and convenient, they are also linked to poor health outcomes. Packaged snacks, factory-made breads, soft drinks, breakfast cereal and other ready-to-eat items are all considered ultraprocessed foods. Two recent studies find that such foods are linked to an increased risk for colorectal cancer as well as cardiovascular and all-cause mortality.
Drug overdose deaths slowing in the US after reaching record levels during the Covid-19 pandemic
Drug overdose deaths in the United States have slowed in recent months after reaching record levels earlier this year.
Why Myocarditis May Occur More Often in Female Cancer Patients
In the past several years, myocarditis has been of public interest because of cases associated with vaccines for SARS-CoV2 or related conditions. Another form of myocarditis has been linked to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) used in cancer care. ICI-induced myocarditis is a potentially fatal side effect of ICI usage, and it appears that the adverse cardiac effects may disproportionally impact female patients. This finding is in contrast to other forms of myocarditis, with more cases reported in male patients.
Scientists Managed To Produce Cocaine From Tobacco Leaves
Tobacco leavesPhoto byImage by Couleur from Pixabay. Scientists in China say that through genetic alterations, they have successfully gotten cocaine made by the tobacco plant in a research that many people would not have predicted.
MedicalXpress
MRI scans and an algorithm show human brain is similar to gelatin and breaks apart more easily than polystyrene
A team of researchers at Cardiff University, working with a colleague at the University of Bristol, has found that the human brain responds to pressure in ways similar to gelatin and that it can break apart more easily than polystyrene. In their paper published in Journal of The Royal Society Interface, the group describes training a machine-learning algorithm with data from MRI scans to learn more about how the brain responds to being touched by surgical implements.
scitechdaily.com
Turning Cells Into “Zombies”: Scientists Identify the Secret That Allowed a Parasite To Infect 30% of Humans
A large portion of people on the planet is infected with the parasite Toxoplasma. Now, a study headed by scientists at Stockholm University demonstrates how this tiny parasite spreads so successfully throughout the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The research was recently published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
Psychedelic startups are betting on synthetic versions of "magic" mushrooms as the future
It seems as though "magic" mushrooms containing the psychedelic drug psilocybin are suddenly in vogue, judging by the sudden pop up of shroom dispensaries across North America and the fact that Colorado recently joined Oregon, Connecticut and Maryland in legalizing psychedelic therapy (though no clinics have opened yet) — plus the upward trend in "microdosing" hallucinogens, a new Netflix series, and on and on.
Biden administration moves to expand access to addiction treatment permanently
The Biden administration is moving to ease restrictions on take-home drugs to treat opioid addiction that were loosened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
