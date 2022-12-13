Read full article on original website
wildcatstrong.com
JV Boys fall to Weiss
The Temple junior varsity boys basketball team dropped a non-district game to Leander Glenn by a score of 64-40 at Wildcat Gym on Thursday evening. Temple two teams battled to a 16-15 first quarter score as Tristan Lawson led the Wildcats with 6 points but despite Jeremiah Lennon’s 6 second quarter points, the Grizzlies’ pulled ahead 28-24 at the half. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Leander got hot in the second half and outscored Temple 36-16 in the second half.
wildcatstrong.com
Freshman Boys roll past Leander Glenn 74-51
The freshman boys blue basketball team used a 24 point first quarter run to topple the Leander Glenn Grizzlies by a score of 74-51 at Wildcat Gym on Thursday evening. Ramauhn Brown tallied 10 first quarter points as the Wildcats opened a 24-9 over Glenn in the first quarter. Jayden Watkins and Jason Bradford, 5 points apiece helped pace the Wildcats as they extended their lead to 42-14 at halftime. Watkins and Bradford scored 11 and 10 points in the second half as the Wildcats coasted for much of the second half.
KBTX.com
Aggies Face Memphis Tigers at FedEx Forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces the Memphis Tigers of the American Athletic Conference in the team’s second true road match of the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis holds a narrow 5-4 advantage in the all-time series...
2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 5A Division I state championship preview
SBLive Texas previews the sixth and final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs by taking a closer look at the UIL’s Class 5A DI state championship matchup between the Aledo Bearcats and the College Station Cougars
Texas A&M football: 4 players Aggies must target in transfer portal
Jimbo Fisher, head coach of Texas A&M football, will certainly use the college football transfer portal to strengthen and elevate his squad. That is not unexpected given that if they use the portal wisely, the Aggies are sure to sign up a substantial number of new and impactful players. That would enable the program to do much better than it did in 2022. Here we will discuss the four players whom Texas A&M football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
wildcatstrong.com
Temple’s Mitchell celebrates upcoming signing to New Mexico State
Naeten Mitchell might have to wait one more week to make it official. Celebrating, though? No reason to hold off on that part of the process. Mitchell, a Temple senior, was center stage inside Wildcat Gym on Wednesday in front of an enthusiastic group of family, friends, coaches and teammates — in such a cheerful mood in fact that the crowd participated in the ‘Wave’ led by longtime athletic trainer Windee Skrabanek — to bask in his commitment to play football for and attend New Mexico State University in the fall.
kwhi.com
CRIMINAL TRESPASS LEADS TO JAIL TIME
Visiting a business where he had an active criminal trespass warning lead to jail time for a Washington resident. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 5:10, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of South Market Street in reference to a possible theft. Contact was made behind the business with Justin Daniels, 33 of Washington, whom had an active criminal trespass warning for the location. Daniels resisted arrest or detainment, but was taken into custody without further incident. Daniels was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
KBTX.com
Food Truck Fridays: Taquero Moocho
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taquero Moocho has everything from tacos, tortas and flautas, to so much more. Owner Irma Barrera says she opened the food truck in February of 2022 but it has been in the plan since 2020. She says after being influenced by other eateries in bigger cities,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:05, Officer Conor Caskey conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted, and officers located an open alcoholic beverage, firearm and marijuana. The driver, Brandon Smith, 32 of Brenham, was arrested for Driving While License Invalid Enhanced, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana Less than two ounces and on four outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Brenham Municipal Court. Smith was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman Wednesday night. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:10, Officer Bryan Morong made contact with Jovanette Abby Jaramillo, 40 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Muse Street in reference to a warrant for her arrest. Jaramillo was taken into custody without incident on a warrant for Continuous Violence against a Family Member that was reported December 11, and was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
mocomotive.com
Gas station video helps Montgomery County jury convict Navasota man in fatal 18-wheeler crash
Gas station surveillance video and debris from a truck helped a Montgomery County jury convict a Navasota man who fled the scene of a crash in November 2021 that left another man dead, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Matthew Brian Davis, 37, was sentenced earlier this month…
KBTX.com
Man attempting to steal packages leads Madisonville police on high-speed chase
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested in Madisonville after he tried stealing two packages and led police on a high-speed chase. Dekimee Mosley, 31, was initially charged with evading arrest as Madisonville police continue to investigate other possible charges. On Dec. 9, police say they received a call...
fox44news.com
Man charged with murder in Monday Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One of two men shot during a Monday incident in Bellmead has now been charged with murder. Dennis Ray Estelle, Jr. was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Thursday. He was earlier treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Demicco Chambliss, who was shot in the same incident, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterwards.
