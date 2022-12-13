Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
msn.com
The Dow fell nearly 300 points on Friday. Why stocks keep tumbling
The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US slid tumbled yet again on Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy. The Dow ended the day down 282 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 1% lower. The sell-off has...
Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Thursday, Its Worst Day Since September
Stocks fell sharply on Thursday after new data released today showed that retail sales slowed in November. The declines also came one day after the Federal Reserve rose interest rates to a 15-year high. As of the closing bell on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 764.13 points, or 2.25%, to 33,202.74 — in its worst day since September. The S&P 500 dropped 2.49% to 3,895.82 and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.23% to 10,810.53. Footwear companies also felt the pain on Thursday. Adidas was down 4.17% at the closing bell, while Shoe Carnival fell 9.13% and Nike dipped 2.64%. Amazon also...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Home Sellers Are Taking Listings off the Market in Record Numbers as Buyer Demand Fizzles
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As the housing market continues to cool and the pool of potential buyers shrinks, more sellers are yanking their homes off the market. During the three months ending on November 20, an average of 2% of...
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
"There's going to be a coast-to-coast downturn in the housing market. It's going to be brutal. No part of the market is immune," a Moody's economist said.
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
msn.com
Cosmos Health stock nearly triples after reverse stock split, then gives it all back in late trading
Cosmos Health Inc.’s stock price nearly tripled Friday as investors responded to the company’s reverse stock split, but those gains disappeared in after-hours trading. The Chicago-based company announced the 1-for-25 stock split late Thursday in an effort to regain compliance with the Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price requirement, and it went into effect at the open of trading Friday morning. The company also changed its name from Cosmos Holdings Inc. to Cosmos Health Inc. though its ticker remains the same.
msn.com
Gold prices end higher, pare their loss for the week
Gold futures ended higher on Friday after a volatile week that saw prices climb to a nearly six-month high but post a weekly decline, pressured by expectations for higher U.S. interest rates. Price action. February gold rose $12.40, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,800.20 per ounce on Comex, FactSet data...
msn.com
Dow ends down over 750 points to book its worst day in three months as recession fears mount
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply lower on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average logging its biggest daily decline in over three months, as investors continued to digest tough talk from the Federal Reserve on inflation that revived concerns about a potential U.S. recession. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial...
msn.com
Dow turns negative, U.S. stocks fall after Fed rate decision
U.S. stocks stumbled Wednesday afternoon, losing steam after the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate as expected by another 50 basis points but signaled its terminal rate could peak at 5.25% next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 30 points, or 0.1%, trading near 34,077. The S&P 500 index was off 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.5% lower. The Fed's rate move wasn't a surprise with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently hinting that December could usher in slightly smaller rate increases after its series of four, 75 basis point increases. The Fed's benchmark rate now sits in a 4.25% to 4.5% range, the highest in 15 years.
msn.com
Dow's 619-point fall led by losses for American Express, Intel shares
Shares of American Express and Intel are trading lower Thursday morning, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow was most recently trading 619 points lower (-1.8%), as shares of American Express and Intel have contributed to the index's intraday decline. American Express's shares have declined $5.44, or 3.5%, while those of Intel have declined $0.85, or 3.0%, combining for an approximately 41-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Walt Disney Dow and 3M A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
msn.com
Dow drops nearly 900 points on losses for shares of IBM, Apple
Shares of IBM and Apple are posting losses Thursday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a slump. Shares of IBM and Apple have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 894 points, or 2.6%, lower. IBM's shares have dropped $7.00 (4.7%) while those of Apple have dropped $5.95 (4.2%), combining for an approximately 85-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney Intel and American Express A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
'Elon abandoned Tesla': The EV maker's 3rd-largest individual shareholder calls for a new CEO as the Twitter circus tests investor patience
Investor patience in Tesla is wearing thin as CEO Elon Musk shifts his focus to running Twitter. KoGuan Leo, Tesla's third largest individual shareholder, tweeted that it may be time for a new CEO. "Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO. Tesla needs and deserves to have working...
msn.com
Dow plunges in perfect storm for stocks
Investors dumped stocks on Thursday as more headwinds emerge for the U.S. economy as the Federal Reserve stays the course in raising interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 764 points points, or 2.2% as the broader markets faced the worst session since November. IBM and Apple paced the...
