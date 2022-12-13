Gas prices continue to fall and are expected to go even lower by Christmas. Right now, there's already one Hudson Valley gas station that's below $3 a gallon. According to Gasbuddy, fuel prices have fallen for five weeks in a row. This week the national average is 14.4 cents lower than it was a week ago. That's almost 57 cents lower than a month ago and 11 cents lower than the same time last year. It's not just regular gas either, diesel prices have also fallen over 14 cents since last week.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO