darientimes.com
Bryant School in Bridgeport 'locks out' in response to potential threat, district says
BRIDGEPORT — A local elementary school took security measures Tuesday afternoon in response to a potential threat, according to a pop-up alert on the Bridgeport Public Schools website. Bryant School at 230 Poplar St. entered “lock-in/lock-out” mode around 12:46 p.m. Tuesday “because a dangerous person is suspected to be...
Norwalk Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs After Cops Receive Tip, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was busted for alleged possession of a gun and drugs after police received a tip that led to surveillance. The incident took place in Norwalk on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Norwalk Police Department received information on Tuesday that a resident was armed with a handgun and...
Police: 2 Connecticut men arrested on fentanyl trafficking offenses
Mario Pascual-Aquino, of Torrington, and Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, of Hartford, were arrested, according to police.
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire At Wheelabrator
2022-12-12@10:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– Eight tons of garbage was on fire at Wheelabrator and the firefighters STILL working without a contract went in that stink to put the fire out. After two years without a contract I guess they are use to garbage from the politicians who SAY they support first responders.
Man Accused Of Getting Into Physical Altercation With Victim At Darien Café
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police said he got into an argument that turned physical at a Fairfield County café. Timothy Stillwell was arrested at a Norwalk business on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on an active warrant stemming from an incident that happened in Darien a few days earlier, the Darien Police Department said.
Danbury Meteorologist Calls for Gross ‘Kitchen Sink’ Snowstorm Tonight
He's a local legend, and a bright shining-star of reliable weather information, his name is Jack Drake. You may have heard us refer to him as "Jack-on-the-Reels" and he is real, really good. We spoke to the I-95 Morning Show meteorologist Jack Drake on Wednesday (12/14/22) about the upcoming snowstorm....
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Tanker Truck Off The Highway
2022-12-12@6:40pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A tanker truck has crashed through the guardrail. Its hauling liquid sugar but it is empty and NOT leaking according to radio reports. The driver has minor injuries. This could have been a very stick situation!. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery. Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2. Milford police...
Connecticut man accused of setting fires in town of Southeast
Investigators used an arson detection dog to learn an accelerant was used at some of the fires.
Bridgeport mom arraigned on charges she left kids in hot car to get nails done
Tiffany Covington is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Two Merritt Crashes
UPDATE: Merritt Parkway Southbound Shutdown at the Burr Street Overpass. 2022-12-12@6:00pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two separate crashes to report. The first is a standard 2 car crash northbound between 42 and 44 and the second crash is a rollover southbound just past the Burr Street overpass. By Stephen...
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Gas Officially Falls Below $3 at One Hudson Valley Gas Station
Gas prices continue to fall and are expected to go even lower by Christmas. Right now, there's already one Hudson Valley gas station that's below $3 a gallon. According to Gasbuddy, fuel prices have fallen for five weeks in a row. This week the national average is 14.4 cents lower than it was a week ago. That's almost 57 cents lower than a month ago and 11 cents lower than the same time last year. It's not just regular gas either, diesel prices have also fallen over 14 cents since last week.
hamlethub.com
Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Zane Saul – The Three Biggest Threats to Our Health This Winter
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Zane Saul, Chief of Infectious Disease at Bridgeport Hospital, about the risks of a potential “Tri-Demic” this season. Everyone needs to take precautions to avoid getting influenza (the flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Meriden man faces weapons charges in Southington
The suspect identified as 18-year old Angel Aviles of Meriden. Near him they discovered three loose rounds of ammunition . They also found two firearms with extended magazines hidden underneath the mattress.
