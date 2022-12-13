ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fire At Wheelabrator

2022-12-12@10:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– Eight tons of garbage was on fire at Wheelabrator and the firefighters STILL working without a contract went in that stink to put the fire out. After two years without a contract I guess they are use to garbage from the politicians who SAY they support first responders.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Tanker Truck Off The Highway

2022-12-12@6:40pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A tanker truck has crashed through the guardrail. Its hauling liquid sugar but it is empty and NOT leaking according to radio reports. The driver has minor injuries. This could have been a very stick situation!. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Two Merritt Crashes

UPDATE: Merritt Parkway Southbound Shutdown at the Burr Street Overpass. 2022-12-12@6:00pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two separate crashes to report. The first is a standard 2 car crash northbound between 42 and 44 and the second crash is a rollover southbound just past the Burr Street overpass. By Stephen...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
101.5 WPDH

Gas Officially Falls Below $3 at One Hudson Valley Gas Station

Gas prices continue to fall and are expected to go even lower by Christmas. Right now, there's already one Hudson Valley gas station that's below $3 a gallon. According to Gasbuddy, fuel prices have fallen for five weeks in a row. This week the national average is 14.4 cents lower than it was a week ago. That's almost 57 cents lower than a month ago and 11 cents lower than the same time last year. It's not just regular gas either, diesel prices have also fallen over 14 cents since last week.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hamlethub.com

Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!

Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
DARIEN, CT
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT

