The Spun

Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon

A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon. Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday. The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was...
Larry Brown Sports

Padres could lose star player in free agency

The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
Yardbarker

Dodgers Sign Outfielder to Minor League Contract

Jones, an outfielder and pitcher, was a part of three minor league teams in 2022. For those three teams, he went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 36 strikeouts, and allowed zero home runs in 22 games and 21 innings pitched. As an outfielder, Jones's last known stats were...
Yardbarker

Mets could reunite with one outfielder coming off injury

Following the press conference held by the New York Mets for recently re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo, his agent, Scott Boras, met with the media. He was asked about another client in former Met, Michael Conforto, and shared the following updates. “Michael is in Arizona, he’s doing great, he’s throwing...
Yardbarker

Three candidates to replace Cardinals GM Steve Keim

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently. Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent. Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is...
Yardbarker

Latest Anthony Davis news puts an end to his incredible run

The injury is an unfortunate setback for a player with a history of injuries who's been playing perhaps the best basketball of his career. Los Angeles (12-16, 12th in Western Conference) defeated Denver (17-11, third in Western Conference) 126-108 on Friday. Davis left before halftime and didn't return. Over the...
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma responds to rumors of possible Lakers reunion

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in the deal that got them Russell Westbrook. Things between Kuzma and L.A., right around the time he got dealt, were really bad. He was getting anonymously trashed by team officials on a weekly basis. Him and LeBron James were quite clearly not getting along.
Yardbarker

New Tigers Player Rivals Javy Baez In A Shocking Category

The Detroit Tigers made a key move on Thursday to strengthen their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. The 30-year-old has a chance to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives. But what people tend to forget about Lorenzen now that the universal...
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants, Nick Duron Agree To Minor League Deal

The Giants have signed reliever Nick Duron to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. The 26-year-old joins the fourth organization of his professional career. Duron entered the pro ranks in 2015, selected by the Red Sox in the 31st round out of Clark College in...
Yardbarker

Yankees can fill vacant left field spot with former Met

The New York Yankees might be able to capitalize on a terrible decision by former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. Conforto elected to skip out on free agency in 2021, turning down a $100 million offer from the Mets that might’ve gone even further, but he will not have to settle for a much cheaper deal to gain leverage after not playing in 2022.
