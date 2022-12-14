ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

The State of Play at Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall

After opening in July, Santa Barbara business owner Val Selvaggio was shocked when she got the email on August 31 that her store’s lease in Paseo Nuevo mall had been terminated. Her shop, Xanadu Skate Boutique, had only been open for five weeks. “They gave me a 60-day notice,”...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Below-Market Housing Slated for State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara

For the last umpteen years, much of the big talk on rejuvenating downtown has focused on building housing on State Street. But given the astronomical cost of real estate, the even bigger question has been whether such housing could hope to be remotely affordable. Until Jason Yardi showed up on the scene last April and bought 821 State Street — former home of Sur La Table and before that Betty’s Fabrics — there’s been no good answer.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Caught in the Rental Crunch

It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cristal Clarke Donates $50,000 To Support Local Non-Profits

The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donations to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito Midtown office. Giving back to the community she loves...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Awarded $54M in Active Transportation Program Funding

The City of Santa Barbara has been awarded $54 million through the California Active Transportation Program for projects on Cliff Drive, Milpas Street, and within the Westside and Lower West neighborhoods. The Active Transportation Program’s main purpose is to encourage increased use of active modes of transportation, such as biking...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Downtown Santa Barbara Bar Burglarized, Suspect Caught of Video

A bar and lounge in downtown Santa Barbara was burglarized Wednesday morning and the staff is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Crush Bar & Tap, the area's only full-time LGBTQ+ establishment, posted a call out on Instagram yesterday. Located at 1129 State Street in the courtyard...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Surfing and Life at ‘Rincon Point,’ a New Book

It was Shuku when a band of nearly 300 Chumash lived on the point of land that today marks the boundary between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It became Rancheria San Mateo after the Spanish settled the area in 1782. It became El Rincon (the corner) after the Mexican governor of Alta California granted the point and over 4,000 acres to presidio veteran Teodoro Arellanes. In 1855 Arellanes deeded the rancho to his son-in-law, Mateo Henry Biggs, who had arrived at the brink of American ownership of California. Biggs sold off hundreds of acres of the rancho, opening the way for over 150 years of history leading to the Rincon Point of today.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island

The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Suspect Arrested in Burglary of Downtown Santa Barbara LGBTQ+ Bar

A suspect has been arrested in the burglary of a LGBTQ+ bar and lounge in downtown Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara Police confirmed the suspect, a homeless man, committed the burglary and also stole an electric bike from Gold's Gym earlier that morning. He stole $300 from the register at Crush Bar, a box of candles, and a sweatshirt.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s In-Home Care Caseworkers Get a Raise￼

In-home care caseworkers will be getting a raise of 50 cents on the first of the New Year, bringing their total compensation to $16.78 an hour. Currently, Santa Barbara County has 3,670 In Home Supportive Services caseworkers tending to the needs of 4,254 recipients. Most caregivers—63 percent—are related by blood to the persons they are serving.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears

Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition on Dec. 19 to a Winter Preparedness Level which allows for permit holders to ignite burn piles at State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas, but only on approved burn days days. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Seller Won’t Sell

Q: Marsha, I am due to close escrow on my dream home in seven days. Suddenly, the sellers have declared they no longer want to sell. They want to refund my deposit. I don’t want the money; I want my house and I want them to leave. Both agents are frustrated and angry. What is my recourse?
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy