Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
The State of Play at Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall
After opening in July, Santa Barbara business owner Val Selvaggio was shocked when she got the email on August 31 that her store’s lease in Paseo Nuevo mall had been terminated. Her shop, Xanadu Skate Boutique, had only been open for five weeks. “They gave me a 60-day notice,”...
Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor
A local investor acquired a three-story medical office building at 1919 State Street that was listed for nearly $9.5 million. The post Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services
ORCUTT, Calif.- The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services. The post The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
“Christmas in the Country” drive-thru experience returns tomorrow evening
Elks Recreation invites the community to join the third annual “Christmas in the Country” this holiday season at the Elks Event Center located at 4040 South Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
Winners announced for Santa Maria's Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights contest
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission has announced the winners of the 26th annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights decorating contest.
Santa Barbara Independent
Below-Market Housing Slated for State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara
For the last umpteen years, much of the big talk on rejuvenating downtown has focused on building housing on State Street. But given the astronomical cost of real estate, the even bigger question has been whether such housing could hope to be remotely affordable. Until Jason Yardi showed up on the scene last April and bought 821 State Street — former home of Sur La Table and before that Betty’s Fabrics — there’s been no good answer.
Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement
Santa Maria's Christmas in the Country drive-thru will start Thursday night, Dec. 15, following its postponement due to forecasted rain over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Caught in the Rental Crunch
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cristal Clarke Donates $50,000 To Support Local Non-Profits
The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donations to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito Midtown office. Giving back to the community she loves...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Awarded $54M in Active Transportation Program Funding
The City of Santa Barbara has been awarded $54 million through the California Active Transportation Program for projects on Cliff Drive, Milpas Street, and within the Westside and Lower West neighborhoods. The Active Transportation Program’s main purpose is to encourage increased use of active modes of transportation, such as biking...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Santa Barbara Bar Burglarized, Suspect Caught of Video
A bar and lounge in downtown Santa Barbara was burglarized Wednesday morning and the staff is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Crush Bar & Tap, the area's only full-time LGBTQ+ establishment, posted a call out on Instagram yesterday. Located at 1129 State Street in the courtyard...
montecitojournal.net
Surfing and Life at ‘Rincon Point,’ a New Book
It was Shuku when a band of nearly 300 Chumash lived on the point of land that today marks the boundary between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It became Rancheria San Mateo after the Spanish settled the area in 1782. It became El Rincon (the corner) after the Mexican governor of Alta California granted the point and over 4,000 acres to presidio veteran Teodoro Arellanes. In 1855 Arellanes deeded the rancho to his son-in-law, Mateo Henry Biggs, who had arrived at the brink of American ownership of California. Biggs sold off hundreds of acres of the rancho, opening the way for over 150 years of history leading to the Rincon Point of today.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island
The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Arrested in Burglary of Downtown Santa Barbara LGBTQ+ Bar
A suspect has been arrested in the burglary of a LGBTQ+ bar and lounge in downtown Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara Police confirmed the suspect, a homeless man, committed the burglary and also stole an electric bike from Gold's Gym earlier that morning. He stole $300 from the register at Crush Bar, a box of candles, and a sweatshirt.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s In-Home Care Caseworkers Get a Raise￼
In-home care caseworkers will be getting a raise of 50 cents on the first of the New Year, bringing their total compensation to $16.78 an hour. Currently, Santa Barbara County has 3,670 In Home Supportive Services caseworkers tending to the needs of 4,254 recipients. Most caregivers—63 percent—are related by blood to the persons they are serving.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears
Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition on Dec. 19 to a Winter Preparedness Level which allows for permit holders to ignite burn piles at State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas, but only on approved burn days days. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
Santa Barbara to review city regulations on accessory dwelling units amid housing crisis
With recent changes in state law and an ongoing regional housing crisis, the city of Santa Barbara is updating their zoning ordinances for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). The city says the updates include requirements to ensure the ADUs are easier to build. An ADU is an accessory unit to a...
Cachuma Lake rainbow trout release
The community is invited to hit the lake this holiday season as Cachuma Lake just had another trout release. Santa Barbara County officials released 4,000 pounds worth of rainbow trout.
Students shred slopes on boogie boards as snow blankets Santa Ynez Mountains
A series of powerful winter storms brought inches of snow to the highest peaks of the Santa Ynez Mountains over the weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Seller Won’t Sell
Q: Marsha, I am due to close escrow on my dream home in seven days. Suddenly, the sellers have declared they no longer want to sell. They want to refund my deposit. I don’t want the money; I want my house and I want them to leave. Both agents are frustrated and angry. What is my recourse?
