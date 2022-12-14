Chase through LA ends in chaotic search for armed robbery suspect

Three people were taken into custody Tuesday night following a lengthy chase that ended in a chaotic search for the suspects at a Downey strip mall.

The chase ended near Imperial Highway and Paramount Boulevard when the driver stopped the car and apparently ran into a liquor store.

Around that time, AIR7 HD captured a man with a baseball cap walking away from the liquor store when he was bitten by a K-9. The man was then handcuffed to a gurney and treated for his wounds.

California Highway Patrol says officers later found the driver. The agency said the three people taken into custody, including the man who was subdued by the K-9, were all inside the suspect vehicle during the chase.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit just before 10 p.m. as the suspect was being chased by CHP on the 10 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department says the driver was wanted for reckless driving, and deputies later discovered the car was linked to an armed robbery in El Monte.

CHP continued chasing the driver on the 5 Freeway into the San Fernando Valley, and then back on the 10 in the Boyle Heights area.

The chase continued into Downey despite the suspect driving with a shredded tire.