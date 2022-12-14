FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White started the last three games, but was twice knocked out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. X-rays at the stadium were clear and he finished the game, but CT scans at a hospital revealed a fracture to his ribs on his left side. “A couple in a row,” White said, “that makes that area just kind of really vulnerable.”

3 HOURS AGO