Donald Glover is set to join Sony Pictures' universe of Marvel characters, as the star and producer of a movie based on the Spider-Man villain the Hypno-Hustler. The project is in its earliest stages, with no script or director, but Myles Murphy (the son of Eddie Murphy) is attached to write the screenplay. As is the case with all of Sony's live-action Marvel movies, Spider-Man himself won't be a part of the project. But Glover's involvement is noteworthy for Spidey fans, as the actor-musician has been a fan-favorite to play the web-slinger ever since a 2010 article by writer Marc Bernardin that pointed out there is no reason why Spider-Man has to be white. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

8 MINUTES AGO