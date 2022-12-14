Read full article on original website
Related
Dwayne Johnson says Warner Bros. didn't want Henry Cavill back as Superman: 'We were not going to take no for an answer'
Dwayne Johnson said Warner Bros. "inexplicably" didn't want Henry Cavill to return to the cape and tights as Superman for a role in "Black Adam."
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
dexerto.com
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill may be out as Superman
Henry Cavill may not be returning as Superman after all, with Man of Steel 2 in jeopardy under James Gunn’s DC plan. Cavill first debuted as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, Zack Snyder’s controversial take on the classic hero. He returned in Batman v Superman, before showing up with a nightmarish blurred face in Joss Whedon’s Justice League.
murphysmultiverse.com
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
dexerto.com
Jason Momoa set for Lobo recast after Aquaman 2
Aquaman 2 may be the last time we see Jason Momoa in the role – because he’s set to be recast as Lobo in the future of the DCEU, according to a new report. After a brief appearance via a secret video file in Batman v Superman, Momoa made his DC debut as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League, then starring in his own billion-busting solo movie a year later.
The Batman sequel has survived DC's massive movie purge
It’s a rather turbulent time to be a DC fan right now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 will no longer be happening - it’s apparently “considered dead in its current incarnation”, and the plans submitted to James Gunn and DC Studios CEO Peter Safran were rejected since they didn’t fit in with their plans for the DCEU.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Wonder Woman 3 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
Gal Gadot said earlier this week that she "can't wait" to share the "next chapter" of her Wonder Woman character with fans The future of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman seems to be in jeopardy as multiple outlets report that new DC Studios leadership decided not to move forward with the character's third standalone film. In October, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films. As they steer...
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
Henry Cavill’s Return as Superman May Already Be Over
Longtime DC fans were buzzing when Henry Cavill showed up in the closing credits of Black Adam, returning to the role of Superman several years after it looked like he’d been put out to Kryptonian pasture. Shortly after Black Adam debuted in theaters, Cavill giddily took to Instagram to announce his “official” return as the Man of Steel.
thedigitalfix.com
Wonder Woman 3 cancelled as DCEU takes shape under James Gunn
The DCEU is currently undergoing something of a rebirth. James Gunn and Peter Safran are teaming up with Warner Bros, and are set to act as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios – leading the IP into a new era of content. But for all you fans expecting a new slate of DC movies from The Suicide Squad director already, we have some bad news. Before Gunn and Safran announced their future plans for the DCEU, they reportedly axed an upcoming superhero movie.
Gal Gadot teases Wonder Woman's "next chapter" in anniversary post
Gal Gadot has celebrated the anniversary of her casting as the DC hero
James Gunn Says DC Plan Will “Build Upon What Has Worked” and “Rectify What Has Not”
James Gunn has responded to a story published in The Hollywood Reporter addressing the future of DC Studios ahead of a presentation next week in which he and partner Peter Safran will share their vision with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. “So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” Gunn wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years...
ComicBook
Wonder Woman 3: New Details Surrounding Patty Jenkins' Surprising Exit Revealed
After first being announced to be in the works in late 2020, updates surrounding DC's Wonder Woman 3 have been few and far between. That all changed late Wednesday night, when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Patty Jenkins' current iteration of the film, which was in the treatment phase, is not moving forward in James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The news definitely shocked many fans of the franchise, and begged the question of exactly why that decision was made, especially after Jenkins already worked with the studio on Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. On Thursday, reports began to indicate that the decision to scrap the project was due to creative differences with Jenkins — and a new report from The Wrap sheds even more light on how that all shook out.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Not Moving Forward at DC Studios
The new leadership at DC Studios is looking to make some big changes. According to a new report, the studio’s co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are readying their plan for the future of the DC Movie Universe, and it could potentially involve altering or completely canceling some projects that were in early stages of development. At the top of that list: Wonder Woman 3, which is apparently not moving forward in its current form.
Would Batgirl Directors Work With DC Again After Their Movie Got Canceled? They Have One Request
Batgirl ended up being scrapped earlier this year, and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have shared their request for if they work on another DC movie.
Everything that happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have leaked
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th, and we’ve already seen the first trailer for the highly-anticipated conclusion of this Guardians trilogy. The trailer teases some heartbreak for the audience, something Marvel fans should already expect from this sequel. James Gunn periodically says that the movie will be a high-stakes emotional adventure. The director obviously never shared plot details for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but there’s a significant leak that might reveal everything that happens in the sequel.
Gal Gadot Gets The Buzz Going On Wonder Woman 3
Superheroes are all the rage. It's become an ongoing joke how Marvel Studios has complete control over the box office while DC forever plays catchup, but things could finally be changing. Now that Warner Bros. Discovery has officially created DC Studios with filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran at the helm, fans are excited to see what's in store for the superhero cinematic universe.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0