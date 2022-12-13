Read full article on original website
Prenatal Exposure to Common Chemicals Linked to Liver Injury in Children
Liver disease in children may be linked to prenatal exposure to a variety of environmental chemicals, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open. Another pediatric study found that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with a high rate of type 2 diabetes in children, researchers reported in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Black, Latino and Asian Children Are Less Likely to Have Surgery
Black, Latino and Asian children have a significantly lower number of surgeries performed compared with white children in the United States, according to a recent study by UT Southwestern. Published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery, the study analyzed surgery data from the 1999 to 2018 National Health Interview Surveys...
New Group Aims to Increase Black Men in Medicine
In an effort to address the lack of African-American men in medicine, the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) and the National Medical Association (NMA) formed the Action Collaborative for Black Men in Medicine. Research has shown that Black people are more likely to go to the doctor and be...
Black and Latino People Are Underrepresented in Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
Black and Latino people are greatly underrepresented in clinical trials of therapies for cirrhosis, despite their disproportionate representation among people with cirrhosis in the United States, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Over time, chronic hepatitis B, hepatitis C, fatty liver disease, heavy alcohol use and other...
Leadership Changes at PrEP4All, the HIV Prevention Advocacy Group
As the new year approaches, so do leadership and structural changes at PrEP4All, the advocacy group best known for promoting universal access to pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, the daily pills and long-acting injections that prevent people from getting HIV. Jeremiah Johnson, an HIV advocate since his own diagnosis in 2008,...
Early Viread and Infant Vaccination Prevents Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis B
A simplified regimen of Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) for pregnant women plus infant vaccination for hepatitis B virus (HBV) eliminated vertical transmission even without the use of HBV immunoglobulin, or antibody therapy, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Without any intervention, the risk of HBV transmission from...
Alcohol-Related Liver Disease Rose Sharply During the Pandemic
Cases of alcohol-related liver disease rose by more than 60% from 2019 to 2021 in California and have not dropped back to pre-pandemic levels, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Another study showed that deaths due to alcohol-related liver disease and fatty liver disease have also increased.
How Effective are Different Policies at Fighting Medical Debt? A Researcher Weighs In
Wes Yin says it’s impossible to study health care these days without coming across the issue of medical debt. “There’s a lot of people who are struggling,” said Yin, an associate professor of economics at UCLA and one of the nation’s leading researchers on medical debt.
HIV Vaccine Shows Promise, But Much Work Remains
A new type of HIV vaccine that trains the immune system to produce broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) looks promising in an early study, researchers recently reported in Science. However, it will be years before this approach could be tested in large clinical trials and deployed worldwide. Almost all participants in...
Dr. Fauci Reflects on the Perpetual Challenge of Infectious Diseases
Once considered a potentially static field of medicine, the discipline of studying infectious diseases has proven to be dynamic as emerging and reemerging infectious diseases present continuous challenges, Anthony S. Fauci, MD, writes in a perspective in the New England Journal of Medicine. In the piece, Dr. Fauci, who since...
Ultraprocessed Foods Linked to Greater Risk for Colon Cancer, Heart Disease and Death
While ultraprocessed foods can be more affordable and convenient, they are also linked to poor health outcomes. Packaged snacks, factory-made breads, soft drinks, breakfast cereal and other ready-to-eat items are all considered ultraprocessed foods. Two recent studies find that such foods are linked to an increased risk for colorectal cancer as well as cardiovascular and all-cause mortality.
Fatty Liver Disease Is Common Among People With HIV
More than a third of people living with HIV had fatty liver disease in a cohort study in Germany, and a substantial number had moderate or worse fibrosis, researchers reported in the journal AIDS. Noninvasive tests can be used to evaluate fatty liver disease in HIV-positive people, helping to identify those who might benefit from lifestyle changes to improve their metabolic health.
California’s Health Insurance Marketplace Aims to Boost Black Enrollment
Covered California, the state’s health insurance marketplace, has teamed with Black and African-American health leaders to help and encourage communities of color to take advantage of open enrollment and find a high-quality, affordable health insurance plan. “A core part of Covered California’s mission is to improve health care quality...
Study Finds Hepatitis C Treatment Gap for Individuals With Alcohol Use Disorder
A new study supported by the National Institutes of Health shows that individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD) are less likely to receive antivirals for hepatitis C, despite current guidelines recommending antiviral treatment regardless of alcohol use. Direct-acting antiviral treatment is highly effective at reducing serious illness and death among individuals with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, a condition that commonly occurs among people with AUD.
How Vitamin D Levels Affect Diabetes Risk
Black Americans with low levels of vitamin D could face a higher risk of developing diabetes, according to two new studies. Vitamin D is often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin” because, although it can also be found in foods, the body produces it in response to exposure to sunlight.
Long-Acting Injectable PrEP as HIV Prevention Scores an A Grade
Long-acting injectable PrEP to prevent HIV received an A grade in an updated draft recommendation issued today by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), an independent panel of health care experts. The grade is important because the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare) requires that private insurers and ACA-approved...
Black Women Report Less Common Depression Symptoms
A new study published in Nursing Research found that Black women often describe less common symptoms of depression, including sleep disturbances, irritability and self-criticism, resulting in underdiagnosis and undertreatment. Stereotypical symptoms of depression include feelings of hopelessness, loss of interest or pleasure in activities, mood swings, loss of appetite, sadness,...
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Accused of Placing Most HIV Drugs into Highest Tiers
HIV and hepatitis groups filed discrimination complaints against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, alleging that the health insurer placed nearly all HIV medications on the most expensive tiers. The complaints were filed by the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute and the North Carolina AIDS Action Network with the federal...
Corporate Partners Launch New Coalition to Help End HIV in the U.S.
This content is from Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director, Office of National AIDS Policy, The White House. Since the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) was released one year ago, I’ve often remarked that it is a national strategy, not just a federal one, and in order to achieve the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030 we need the participation of all sectors of society. So, for me, a highlight of last week’s observance of World AIDS Day was a roundtable meeting I hosted focused on accelerating public-private partnerships to end the HIV epidemic.
Children’s Hepatitis Outbreak Still Lacks Definitive Answers
Cases of unexplained acute hepatitis among children have declined from their peak in early summer, but a small number of cases are still being reported, and a singular definitive cause has not yet been identified, according to a presentation at the AASLD Liver Meeting. As previously reported, the cluster was...
