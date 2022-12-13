Read full article on original website
UTRGV MBB hosts Battle on the Beach
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley hosted 'Battle on the Beach' at South Padre Island tonight. They beat Houston Christian 100-90. Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction after vaqueros earned their 8th win of the season.
The cost of UTRGV's first-ever football program
UTRGV is building their first ever football program from the ground up. They won't officially start competing until the 2025 season, but they are still working hard off the field to get there. "We were going through our student referendum last year, and we found a press release from, I...
San Benito principal suspended, district confirms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito High School principal Gilbert Galvan has been placed on administrative leave. The district confirmed the action but would not release any details of his suspension. In a statement released to CBS 4 and NBC 23, the district said: “The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District can confirm that […]
Two Valley residents each win $100K from same lotto scratch game
Update: The original version of this story reported that one Rio Grande Valley resident won $100,000. Now, ValleyCentral has learned two winners from the Valley have claimed the top prize amount from the Texas Lottery’s Nutcracker Cash scratch-off game. RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas arrived early for one lucky Rio Grande Valley woman […]
Power outages reported across the Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple outages have been reported across the Rio Grande Valley. At least nine outages have been reported throughout the RGV from AEP customers, according to the AEP Texas outage website. “They should be restored by 1 p.m.,” spokesperson for AEP, Eladio Jaimez said....
Shipping container turned restaurant earns Top Performer award
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on McAllen and Mission for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” Antojitos Mexicanos El Búfalo at 1826 W. Mile 3 Road in Mission is this week’s Top Performer with a perfect score on their June 9th Hidalgo County Health Report. Owners […]
Multiple outages reported throughout the Valley
More than 1,900 homes are without power Saturday. According to the Magic Valley Electric Cooperative outage map, more than 1,600 customers in the Las Milpas community in Pharr are affected by the outage. AEP reports 322 outages throughout Cameron and Hidalgo counties as of Saturday evening. The outages come the...
Valley locals asked to watch for runaway livestock
The weather has been wet and cold these past couple of days, you probably won't want to be out in the elements wrangling up outdoor pets and animals. Make sure they are secured. Teo Martinez, also known as Hidalgo County's Cowboy, says he has been busy responding to runaway livestock...
Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas
Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.
Adopt an Angel organization to distribute toys on Christmas Day
A lot of Valley cities are hosting toy drives. Channel 5 News spoke with a representative of Adopt an Angel, who is putting on their 10th year toy drive in Edinburg. "I know at one point we've all been there, we've all struggled," Adopt an Angel organizer Anita Salas said. "It's just trying to give back to the community."
Vehicle crashes into front of Weslaco gordita restaurant
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle crashed into the Gorditas Dona Lula in Weslaco on Thursday morning. A restaurant employee told ValleyCentral the accident occurred at around 10 a.m. after a driver mistook the accelerator for the brake and crashed into the building. A news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated police received a […]
Men increasingly living alone in Brownsville, data indicates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce might have you checking on your Brownsville buddies. They could be lonely— or at least have so much more room for activities. By choice or not, the overall percentage of people living alone in Brownsville has been increasing faster than all but one […]
McAllen police search for theft suspect
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to thefts. Police said two arrest warrants were issued for Miguel Angel Meza, 33. According to police, the thefts happened Aug. 16 and Nov. 9 on the 700 block of S. Jackson Road. Surveillance footage captured an […]
McAllen PD: Man breaks into home, chokes owner
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is looking for a man who officers allege broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her. Eluid Pina Jr., 36, is wanted for burglary of habitation, according to police. The assault was reported to authorities at about 4:22 a.m. on the 1700 block of W. Eagle Avenue […]
Brownsville PD: Pedestrian at fault for getting hit at an intersection
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After an investigation of an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday night, police determined the man hit by the car was at fault. The man struck was identified as Ricky Joe Beede, 65, and was reported to be in critical condition Tuesday evening. His condition is now stable. When authorities arrived at […]
Man charged with murder in three-month-old Harlingen stabbing
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police have arrested a man they suspect in a three-month-old murder case. Cruz Dominguez, 19, of Harlingen, was placed under arrest Wednesday and arraigned on a charge of murder in connection to the killing of Jonathan Erevia. On Sept. 24, Harlingen Police found Erevia, age 20, lying on a driveway […]
FBI warns of scam calls in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FBI sent out a warning to alert the residents of Brownsville of recent scam calls. According to a tweet sent out by the FBI, multiple people have called to claiming they missed a call from the FBI office. The tweet stated it appears to be a scammer who spoofed the […]
Residents urged to install security cameras outside their homes while away for the holidays
The Edinburg Police Department is stressing the importance of having cameras while you're away for Christmas break. However, just because you have cameras at your home doesn't mean you’re fully protected. Edinburg police spokesman Lt. Rey Sepulveda said he has seen his fair share of items stolen or homes...
Brownsville man sentenced to prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Johnathan Martinez, a 27-year-old man from Brownsville, has been ordered to prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine through a Border Patrol checkpoint.
Edinburg police: Couple asks man for ride and then steals his truck
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a man and woman accused of stealing a man’s truck when he was giving them a ride, documents show. Isaias Ochoa was arrested Nov. 27 on a charge of theft of property, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Norma Martinez was arrested July 31 on […]
