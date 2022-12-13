Read full article on original website
Billie Eilish Celebrates 21st Birthday With Star-Studded Christmas Themed Bash
Happy birthday and a marry Christmas! Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend with big, Christmas-themed festivities. The songstress -- who technically turned 21 on Sunday -- partied the night away on Saturday with some of her most famous friends, including her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford. Many in attendance...
Tobey Maguire and 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance
It was bring your daughter to work day for Tobey Maguire, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Babylon, with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby. The 47-year-old actor made the rare red carpet appearance with Ruby on Thursday night at the Academy Museum Gala. Babylon, starring Maguire, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, hits theaters Dec. 23. Maguire donned a dark grey suit with a white dress shirt and black silk tie.
'SNL': Austin Butler Gets Emotional Remembering His Late Mother in Touching Debut Monologue
Saturday Night Live monologues don't often leave people choked up, but leave it to Austin Butler to bring laughs and tears in his hosting debut. The Elvis star hit the stage looking handsome and a bit nervous, but was effortlessly charming as he poked fun at his southern accent (despite growing up in Anaheim, California) and his surprisingly deep voice.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
'When Calls The Hearts' Andrea Brooks Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: Find Out His Name
It’s a boy! When Calls the Hearts Andrea Brooks welcomed her son. The 33-year-old actress made the reveal on Saturday with a sweet Instagram post. In a picture, that was just captioned with a simple white heart emoji, Brooks looks at the camera while her son nuzzles close to her chest.
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Discovers Michael Cheated on Her
Angela shared devastating claims against her husband, Michael, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. On the season finale, 56-year-old Angela said 34-year-old Michael cheated on her with a woman he met on Instagram. Angela broke down in tears while talking to a producer, noting that...
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition, Following Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is doing well following her recent hospitalization. On Saturday, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when it happened. "Okay here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER...
Cecily Strong Bids Farewell to 'Saturday Night Live' With Tearful, Musical Sendoff
Farewell to an SNL icon! Cecily Strong is leaving Saturday Night Live, and the show made sure to send her off with the spectacle she deserves. Strong had not one but two goodbye moments -- first during "Weekend Update," when she reprised one of her recurring characters for a final time, and then during the final sketch of the night, which was focused entirely about sending her off in style.
Sharna Burgess Recalls Having 'Dark Thoughts' After Giving Birth to Son Zane (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess is opening up about the reason why she felt it was necessary to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her and Brian Austin Green's son, Zane. The former Dancing With the Stars pro spoke to ET's Denny Directo and went into detail about...
Gisele Bündchen Says She is 'Recharging' With Her Kids in Brazil, Following Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bündchen is taking time to center herself! On Sunday, the 42-year-old model shared a new post via Instagram of her time in Brazil. "Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!," Bündchen wrote next to the post. The photo carousel led with a selfie that was taken in front of the ocean and sunset. The post also included pictures of delicious food, the supermodel meditating and her two children with Tom Brady, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13.
Why 'Yellowstone's Kai Caster Doesn't Believe Beth Knows About Rip Murdering Rowdy (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the seventh episode of Yellowstone season 5. The actor behind Yellowstone's Rowdy believes Rip is keeping a big secret from Beth. ET spoke to Kai Caster after his character's shocking murder on Sunday night's episode, and the actor revealed why he thinks Rip (Cole Hauser) has stayed quiet about his crime for years.
Al Roker Receives Heartfelt Message From 'CBS Mornings' Anchor Gayle King Following Hospital Release
The competition for ratings among morning shows is fierce, but none of that mattered when Gayle King, in one of the classiest and sincerest gestures displayed on network television, took a moment to acknowledge her morning show rival, Al Roker, and send him heartfelt wishes as he looks to recover following his hospitalization.
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Usman Breaks Up With Kim After Making Fun of Her
Kim and Usman reached their breaking point on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. During Kim's visit to Nigeria she got into a fight with Usman over him criticizing her and it escalated into him breaking off their engagement. The couple has faced serious ups...
'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)
In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.
Nick Cannon Opens Up About His 'Biggest Guilt' Over Having 11 Kids
Nick Cannon has revealed the biggest guilt he carries over having so many kids. The 42-year-old Masked Singer host made the admission during a conversation for the Paramount+ show The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, telling the doctor he's spread too thin, among other things. "Being a father of multiple...
