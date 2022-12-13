Although Colorado Republicans don’t have much to be proud of coming out of yet another disastrous election season in 2022, one piece of their political infrastructure Republicans appear to want to save is the so-called Common Sense Institute, an organization created to push conservative messaging with (hopefully) more credibility than the typecast old-school conservative “stink tank” the Independence Institute. Although CSI churned out reams of repackaged public data to support favored Republican scare tactics like fentanyl and increasing auto theft rates, there’s not a single race in Colorado this year in which CSI’s “analysis” made even a small dent in Democratic dominance.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO