Truck drivers in Birmingham, AL, can potentially find themselves liable for injury or damage caused by a trucking accident. Generally, this is due to operating the vehicle recklessly or negligently. Whether a truck driver's actions are considered reckless or negligent in Alabama is determined on a case-by-case basis, and injury lawyers in Birmingham are available to review any potential cases. From inspections after an accident, attorneys can assess whether the operator of the truck followed safety regulations, observed traffic laws, was adequately qualified for their job, and exercised enough care when traveling through intersections. Ultimately, anyone injured in a trucking accident must understand their rights and contact an injury lawyer in Birmingham, AL, who can help them determine if they are entitled to financial compensation.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO