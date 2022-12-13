Read full article on original website
Related
Not-so Silent Night in Piedmont
Piedmont, AL – Piedmont brings house down with 70-49 win over Saks, Odam has another triple-double, Pinto goes for 22; double milestones at PV, plus scores, highlights from other games in and around Calhoun County BOYS GAMES Anniston at Ramsay Cedar Bluff 59, Ashville 46 Childersburg 73, B.B. Comer 46 Coosa Christian 87, Jacksonville Christian 59 […]
easportstoday.com
Riding the wave
Tuesday boys roundup: Weaver takes a three-game winning streak into its two-week Christmas break, Oxford dominates Fort Payne in third quarter, includes scores and highlights of games in and around Calhoun County. TUESDAY’S GAMES. Alexandria 82, Glencoe 75 (OT) B.B. Comer 72, Ashville 50. Cedar Bluff 51, Woodville 46.
easportstoday.com
Back to the future
Two young old-school Alexandria basketball alums bring their teams together in the Larry Ginn Gym and produce an instant classic with the Cubs winning in OT. It was exactly the kind of game you’d expect between teams coached by two Alexandria boys cut out of the same cloth, who played in the same program, were coached by the same Alexandria legend, and were facing each other on the same floor they grew up learning the game.
1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
wbrc.com
Elderly man killed in Calhoun Co. crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An elderly man from Ohatchee died in a two-vehicle crash December 14 in Calhoun County. The man has been identified as Floyd E. Hale. He was 83. Authorities say he was killed when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was hit by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee.
Jasper’s story: Mother sues Alabama hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County Claims the Life of an Ohatchee Man
Ohatchee, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has claimed the life of an Ohatchee man. Floyd E. Hale, 83, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia driven by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee. Hale was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 23 mile marker, approximately seven miles east of Ohatchee, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown
A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
83-year-old man dead following crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left an Ohatchee man dead Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reported that Floyd E. Hale, 83, died when he was hit by another vehicle while driving on Alabama 144 near the 23-mile marker around 4:35 p.m. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt […]
ABC 33/40 News
Two-vehicle crash closes part of Alabama 21 in Talladega County
Both lanes of Alabama 21 near mile marker 238 in Talladega County are closed due to a two-vehicle wreck. The wreck involves commercial vehicles, and happened just after 12:30 Thursday morning. Traffic is being re-routed to McElderry Road. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene.
3 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 29, 2022 – Dec. 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
baltimorenews.net
Trucking Accidents In Birmingham, AL - Who Is Liable?
Truck drivers in Birmingham, AL, can potentially find themselves liable for injury or damage caused by a trucking accident. Generally, this is due to operating the vehicle recklessly or negligently. Whether a truck driver's actions are considered reckless or negligent in Alabama is determined on a case-by-case basis, and injury lawyers in Birmingham are available to review any potential cases. From inspections after an accident, attorneys can assess whether the operator of the truck followed safety regulations, observed traffic laws, was adequately qualified for their job, and exercised enough care when traveling through intersections. Ultimately, anyone injured in a trucking accident must understand their rights and contact an injury lawyer in Birmingham, AL, who can help them determine if they are entitled to financial compensation.
wvtm13.com
Train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday, and has affected roadways in the area. The Sylacauga Fire Department posted on social media the train went off the tracks along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department says traffic will continue to be...
Carscoops
16 Injured, Including A Five-Year-Old, In Alabama Street Racing Incident Involving Dodge Charger
One person has been detained, and 16 injured, following the events of an illegal car exhibition that took place on the evening of Friday, December 9. Sadly, a five-year-old boy is among the injured, according to local news . The accident took place on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead in Fairfield structure fire
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a Fairfield structure fire on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 6:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edmond Willis Carter, 61, of Fairfield, was found when the Fairfield Fire and Rescue and […]
WAFF
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - United Methodists across North Alabama are no longer so “united” as churches and congregants are headed in different directions. This comes after nearly 200 congregations officially left the denomination during a special conference this weekend. Several Alabama pastors explained the reason for the breakup.
WSFA
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
Bham Now
The “hot light” is gone. Krispy Kreme on 280 closes.
Tell me it’s not so. How would Santa let this happen? So I had to see it in person. The Krispy Kreme on Highway 280 in Hoover has closed. The “hot light” has been turned off. News About Krispy Kreme Closing on 280. Late Monday evening, Bham...
Calhoun County Placed Under Flood Watch
Calhoun County, AL - per the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Calhoun County has been placed under a Flood watch until 12:00 am Thursday. The times for this alert are subject to change.
wrganews.com
Woman Hit by An Off Duty Floyd County Officer Dies
According to a Georgia state patrol Preliminary report, Rose Marie Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass, when she was struck by a 2006 Dodge 2500 pickup truck. The Dodge pickup was being operated by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee and was in a privately owned vehicle.
Comments / 0