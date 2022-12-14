ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Shorthanded Suns lose Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne to injury, drop 5th straight loss to last-place Rockets

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140Aua_0jhpTnBc00

Chris Paul is back. But the Phoenix Suns team surrounding him is looking less and less familiar.

Starting center Deandre Ayton and guard Cameron Payne both left Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the Houston Rockets with injuries. They joined All-NBA guard Devin Booker and sharpshooting forward Cameron Johnson on a growing list sidelined Suns.

Ayton rolled his left ankle shortly before halftime. He limped off the court and tested his ankle shortly before the break, but didn't return to the floor to start the third quarter. Payne injured his right foot and likewise didn't join his teammates on the floor after halftime. The Suns ruled both players out in the the third quarter. The extent of their injuries wasn't initially clear.

Booker's been sidelined for two consecutive games with a hamstring injury. His recovery timeline isn't clear. But the Suns ruled him out for Tuesday's game on Monday, suggesting that he wasn't close to a return. He watched the game in street clothes.

Johnson had surgery on Nov. 8 to repair a damaged meniscus in his right knee. After spending most of his first three NBA seasons coming off the Suns bench, he joined the starting lineup in October and was off to a hot start averaging 13 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.1% from 3-point distance. He was initially projected to miss 1-2 months, and his timeline to return remains unclear.

Paul returned to the lineup on Dec. 7 after missing 14 games with a foot injury. Payne took on a larger role in his place and was doing the same with Booker sidelined prior to his injury. After a 16-7 start, the Suns have now lost five straight, including Tuesday's loss to a now 9-18 Rockets team that's tied for last place in the West.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Clean up the glass with Jalen Duren

One-third of the NBA regular season is in the books. Playoff pictures, both in real life and fantasy leagues, are beginning to take shape. But whether the odds of reaching the playoffs are in your favor or not, it’s crucial to keep an eye on the waiver wire, whether it be for short-term streamers due to injuries or potential breakout players.
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Basketball: Widely available players to stash right now

An injury or a trade can turn a player from fantasy irrelevancy to a hot waiver-wire addition. Trying to project them early could help fantasy managers from having to spend a significant chunk of their FAAB on them down the road. To beat the potential rush, let’s discuss a few players to consider adding now if you have an open roster spot to play with.
102.5 The Bone

Tyrell Terry, Mavericks' 2020 No. 31 pick retires from basketball at 22: 'It began to destroy me'

Tyrell Terry, the Dallas Mavericks’ 2020 No. 31 pick retired from basketball on Thursday with a heartfelt message posted to Instagram that cited his struggle with anxiety. “Today I decided to let go of the game that has formed a large part of my identity. Something that has guided my path since I took my first steps,” Terry wrote. “While I have achieved amazing accomplishments, created unforgettable memories, and made lifelong friends…I’ve also experienced the darkest times of my life. To the point where instead of building me up, it began to destroy me.”
DALLAS, TX
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy