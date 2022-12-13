Read full article on original website
ncconstructionnews.com
Cumberland County Commissioners select site for new performing arts center
Cumberland County Commissioners have approved a site in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Fayetteville. Architect EwingCole has been awarded a $6.439 million contract to design the center, replacing the existing, aging Crown Theatre and Arena. The county’s original capital budget ordinance was $5.5...
Rockingham Downtown Christmas Festival still on for Thursday
ROCKINGHAM — Although there’s a threat of rain in the forecast, the Downtown Christmas Festival is still on for Thursday evening, according to organizers. Games and other entertainment, in addition to various vendors will be set up along East Washington Street from Randolph Street to Harrington Square. Sections...
Cumberland County students get free bikes in surprise announcement
Third graders at Westarea Elementary thought only five students were getting free bikes for winning an essay contest, but got a major surprise.
Medical community mourns the loss of longtime Richmond County physician
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County medical community is mourning the loss of longtime Richmond County Internal Medicine physician Shilpesh P. Patel, M.D. Dr. Patel passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, after complications related to a sudden heart condition. Dr. Patel served the Richmond County community for more than 22...
sandhillssentinel.com
129 new jobs coming to Randolph County
Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a comprehensive housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find North Carolina’s rural communities offer...
Christmas in Wagram
The Wagram Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on Dec. 8. The ceremony included carolers and a band singing holiday favorites while children danced. “We have not had anything like this in at least 13 years that I’ve been here,” said Myra Stone from the Chamber of Commerce.
Governor and first lady shop at Moore County small businesses weeks after power grid attack
We're days away from Christmas and Moore County was on the list of places to shop for Governor Roy Cooper and first lady Kristin Cooper.
bladenonline.com
CORRECTED: Contract Applications Sought to Operate Robeson County License Plate Agency
RALEIGH – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a Commissioned Contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The previous agency, at 3467 Lackey St., in Lumberton, indefinitely closed on Dec. 13 after the operator’s contract ended.
sandhillssentinel.com
Meet Moore People: Kelly Ritter
The electrical grid attack on Dec. 3 at two Moore County substations shined a light on local heroes. Meet Kelly Ritter!. Ritter is a native of Robbins, lives on the same road as where he grew up and said that concerning his work as a lineman to restore power, “I was just doing my job.”
sandhillssentinel.com
Local favorite has new location
A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
Up and Coming Weekly
Sweet Valley Ranch hosts drive-thru Festival of Lights
Bundle up the kids, fill up the gas tank and head towards Sunnyside School Road to enjoy Sweet Valley Ranch’s drive-thru Festival of Lights now until Dec. 26. Staff transformed about 40 acres of the farm into a magical Christmas Wonderland with over 1 million lights and over 350 animals.
Hydroplaning pickup causes 2 tractor-trailers to collide on I-85 in Lexington, troopers say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The wet weather likely contributed to a crash early Thursday morning in Davidson County. According to the North Carolina Highway State Patrol, a pickup truck was merging on I-85 from NC 8 in Davidson County and started to hydroplane. A tractor-trailer tried to avoid hitting the hydroplaning pickup truck and […]
Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck
ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
Ramseur officer hurt in crash on way to work on Hwy 64 in Siler City
SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Ramseur officer was hurt in a crash on his way to work in Siler City on Tuesday night. The Ramseur Police Department says Officer William Smith was driving to work on Highway 64 in Siler City around 7 p.m. when a car going 65 miles an hour pulled out […]
RCSO: Pilot, passenger safe after emergency landing in Richmond County field
HAMLET — A pilot had to make an emergency landing in a Richmond County field late Tuesday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 Center received a call just after 11 a.m. Dec. 13 about a plane in distress possibly landing near Old Wix Road.
Teachers detail school violence to Scotland Board of Education
LAURINBURG — Jarring video of violent fights breaking out at Scotland High School in recent weeks did more than what words could accomplish for one local resident during the public comment period of the Scotland County Board of Education meeting on Monday night. Meg Johnson of Laurinburg shared the...
abc45.com
One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of fine-payment scam
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of another scam. “The sheriff’s office has been made aware of our citizens receiving phone calls from individuals claiming to be a deputy sheriff and demanding payment for missed jury duty or fines,” reads a social media post from Wednesday evening.
sandhillssentinel.com
Suspicious man carrying rifle arrested
A man was arrested Monday after Moore County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious man carrying a rifle in the business area of the Seven Lakes community in West End. “During the early evening hours of December 12th, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were...
