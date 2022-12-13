ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

ncconstructionnews.com

Cumberland County Commissioners select site for new performing arts center

Cumberland County Commissioners have approved a site in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Fayetteville. Architect EwingCole has been awarded a $6.439 million contract to design the center, replacing the existing, aging Crown Theatre and Arena. The county’s original capital budget ordinance was $5.5...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

129 new jobs coming to Randolph County

Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a comprehensive housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find North Carolina’s rural communities offer...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas in Wagram

The Wagram Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on Dec. 8. The ceremony included carolers and a band singing holiday favorites while children danced. “We have not had anything like this in at least 13 years that I’ve been here,” said Myra Stone from the Chamber of Commerce.
WAGRAM, NC
bladenonline.com

CORRECTED: Contract Applications Sought to Operate Robeson County License Plate Agency

RALEIGH – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a Commissioned Contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The previous agency, at 3467 Lackey St., in Lumberton, indefinitely closed on Dec. 13 after the operator’s contract ended.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Meet Moore People: Kelly Ritter

The electrical grid attack on Dec. 3 at two Moore County substations shined a light on local heroes. Meet Kelly Ritter!. Ritter is a native of Robbins, lives on the same road as where he grew up and said that concerning his work as a lineman to restore power, “I was just doing my job.”
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local favorite has new location

A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
CARTHAGE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Sweet Valley Ranch hosts drive-thru Festival of Lights

Bundle up the kids, fill up the gas tank and head towards Sunnyside School Road to enjoy Sweet Valley Ranch’s drive-thru Festival of Lights now until Dec. 26. Staff transformed about 40 acres of the farm into a magical Christmas Wonderland with over 1 million lights and over 350 animals.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck

ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
abc45.com

One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Suspicious man carrying rifle arrested

A man was arrested Monday after Moore County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious man carrying a rifle in the business area of the Seven Lakes community in West End. “During the early evening hours of December 12th, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

