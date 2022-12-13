Read full article on original website
Delish
Christmas Nachos
We can’t believe we never thought of it ourselves. Lidl’s Christmas nacho recipe takes our favourite sharing dish and gives it an indulgent festive upgrade. Imagine tortilla chips nestled among pigs in blankets, stuffing and turkey and covered in a mix of melting Camembert, blue cheese and cheddar. It’s a taste of Christmas in every mouthful.
12tomatoes.com
Easy Chicken Enchiladas
A restaurant classic made easy as can be. This is not the first time I’ve told you how much I love enchiladas. No, I’ve told you here and here and here. I’ll probably tell you again a number of times, too. But these Chicken Enchiladas are especially easy to love. They have classic flavor, take only a few ingredients to whip up, and are easy enough for any given weeknight. Give them a try and they’ll surely be a new go-to.
mvmagazine.com
Velvety Chocolate Mousse
Elegant and easy, this is the make-ahead holiday dessert you've been looking for. For this year’s holiday recipe for Cook the Vineyard, I’m sharing my easiest and most delicious chocolate mousse. No eggs involved here – just five ingredients. And the recipe can and should be made entirely ahead. Everything to love about that! I’ve also given you some fun topping ideas and flavor variations. For all my tips — and a recipe for chocolate shards — be sure to read Baking Together #30 before making the mousse. (Serving ideas are included in Kitchen Notes at the end of this recipe, too.)
The Daily South
White Christmas Mimosas
Everyone’s favorite brunch cocktail gets all dressed up for the holidays thanks to a winning trifecta of wintery fruits and herbs: fresh rosemary, orange liqueur, and two kinds of cranberries. In addition to the Champagne (or whatever dry sparkling wine you have on hand), this recipe calls for clear...
butterwithasideofbread.com
CREAM CHEESE CHOCOLATE FUDGE
Cream Cheese Chocolate Fudge made with only 5 ingredients, no cooking required! Easy fudge recipe made with unsweetened chocolate, cream cheese and powdered sugar. Fudge is such a great treat, especially around the holidays. Some fudge recipes are a little bit tricky and require a lot of boiling and stirring and a candy thermometer, but recipes like this one are so much easier and they taste just as delicious!
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
Chewy Chocolate Fudge Recipe
Fudges on the platePhoto byteeleswonder (depositphotos) Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chewy Chocolate Fudge Recipe.
Martha Stewart Calls Her Mac & Cheese Bites 'Little Squares of Heaven' & Says They're Sure to Be the 'MVP of Your Holiday Party'
There are two types of people: those who think mac & cheese is kids’ food (although they probably steal bites from their child’s plate), and those who recognize that it is a deliciously cheesy food that everyone can enjoy. Martha Stewart falls firmly in the latter category, and her new twist on mac & cheese bites is everything you need for your next holiday party. Cheesy, carb-loaded goodness in the shape of a finger food? Yes, please! “Make way for these little squares of heaven!” Stewart wrote on Instagram today, alongside a beautiful display of her mac & cheese bites lined...
This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table
When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.
Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
lambertslately.com
Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls
These Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls are great for a holiday like Christmas morning. Prep the dough with an Instant Pot and make a big batch – great for freezing! Rich and delicious, with cream cheese frosting and a gooey cinnamon filling. Affiliate links used in this post. Read more...
The Daily South
Millionaire Candy
Millionaires are a classic boxed candy available in grocery stores and drug stores across the South. The rich combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate is an enduring favorite, and the candy is fairly easy to replicate at home. This version of Millionaire Candy starts with a store-bought shortcut, skipping the...
Christmas Fanatic Spends 200 Hours Decorating His NYC Apartment—Take a Peek Inside
There's an apartment on Manhattan's Lower East Side that gets decked out with thousands of Christmas lights every year, but you wouldn't know it unless you've seen the inside. The NYC resident behind the over-the-top holiday decor, Frank Bianco, has shared snippets of his process on Instagram—where he is better known by his username and alter ego, "Frankie Christmas."
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treat
Buckeyes are a great blend of peanut butter and chocolate that is easy to makePhoto bycourtesy of John Kanell of the preppy kitchen website. The holidays bring about many food traditions that people look forward to. Some traditional foods include cookies, candies, and sweets that so many look forward to. Many of these recipes seem very intimidating and daunting for the average home cook, but in reality, they are easier to create than people think. Remember that proper ingredients and techniques are things to think about when baking.
agupdate.com
Italian Cookies
Add T. of milk, if needed. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla. Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
thecountrycook.net
Rudolph Cheeseball
Tasty, easy and fun, this Rudolph Cheeseball recipe uses minimal ingredients and is the perfect appetizer for all your holiday festivities!. How adorable is this cheeseball?! With cream cheese, cheddar cheese, everything bagel seasoning and chopped pecans, it has so much flavor. Then you just pop on some olives, pretzels and a little tomato to give it an adorable reindeer face! This recipe will be the talk of your holiday gathering, not only as a center piece but as a cute and delicious appetizer. If you are looking for something easy yet festive, then you need this Rudolph Cheeseball recipe!
Baker’s Best! Jane’s Favorite Recipes: Snowball Cookies
December is a time for memories, celebrations, and traditions. Baking cookies is a favorite tradition of mine. Scents of cinnamon and chocolate wafting through our kitchen and a home filled with evergreens decking the mantle, pine cone and greenery table centerpieces, along with winter scene displays amidst the glow of the woodstove make for a warm atmosphere.
womansday.com
Holiday Sugar Cookies
Step 1In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. In second large bowl, using electric mixer, beat butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg, then vanilla. Step 2Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated....
EatingWell
Creamy Spinach-&-Feta Chicken Casserole
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Stir in spinach and flour; cook, stirring, until combined and mostly dry, about 2 minutes. Add artichokes, broth and cream cheese; stir until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in chicken, lemon zest, lemon juice and feta. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish.
Creamy Tuscan sausage pasta: one pan pasta
So, what is "Tuscan" food? Tuscan food is based on the Italian idea of “poor cooking.” It’s a concept of cooking that started very literally. It means simple meals that are inexpensive to cook and could easily be made into large amounts. This creamy Tuscan sausage pasta is the perfect one pan pasta dinner that is delicious and takes less than 1 hour to prep and prepare. This recipe comes from TheRecipeCritic.com, and it is sure to become your family's new favorite. So, let's get cooking.
