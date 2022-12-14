Read full article on original website
OKU Boys Survive Oologah
It was a wild night in Oologah, as the Oklahoma Union Cougars got a 49-48 win over the Mustangs. That is OKU’s second one possession victory over Oologah in ten days. Following a three-pointer that put the Mustangs up by one, the Cougars called a timeout with ten seconds left. It was Austin Harris getting a rebound and put back with .8 seconds left.
Bruins Look to Even Out-of-State Record
An interesting challenge awaits Bartlesville High boys’ basketball on Saturday night, as the Bruins get set for their second out-of-state game this season. BHS will face Tolton Catholic out of Columbia, Missouri for a single non-conference game on campus at the University of Missouri in the Norm Stewart Classic.
Oklahoma Union Looks to Oolagah After Postponements
The Oklahoma Union Cougars boys’ basketball club has had a better start to the year than most thought, sitting at 4-2 and coming in second place of the Ty Hewitt tournament in Nowata. The Cougars were supposed to play Dewey on Tuesday, but due to a sickness outbreak for both schools, it was postponed to January 14th.
Bruin Hoops Ready for MIZZOU Debut
Two more days until Bartlesville High basketball is back in action. The Bruins have been off since Dec. 6 when both BHS clubs were swept by Bixby. For the Bartlesville guys it has been some welcome reflection time before their trip to Columbia, Missouri on Saturday. The Bruins will face...
High School Basketball on 12/15
A couple high school basketball games on Thursday on the docket. Caney Valley is in a tournament in Welch. The Trojans did not play in tournament action like most of the area last weekend. So far, Both Caney Valley teams are 1-0 in the event with a win over Bluejacket earlier this week. The Trojans face Fairland today in the tournament. Girl’s game is this afternoon with the guys to follow in the evening.
Bruin Wrestling Solid into Winter Break
Bartlesville High wrestling is into some downtime before Winter Break. BHS stands at 2-2 on the year in duals with a fourth place finish at the Kan-Okla Tournament. The Bruins again are able to fill every weight class, which has been a major accomplishment under longtime head coach Josh Pulsifer.
Pawhuska is Trying To Have New A Football Stadium for 2023.
The Pawhuska School Board met earlier this week and agreed to replace the home side of Ormand Beach Stadium. A stadium that was agreed to be built in 1936. For 86 years, citizens have gathered at “The Beach” on Friday nights in the fall to watch the boys in orange and black make memories that will last a lifetime.
Nowata Haunted Christmas!
The Nowata Oklahoma Asylum Haunted House is putting on their annual special Christmas fright, “Silent Night”, this Saturday night, December 17th starting at 7 pm running until 10 pm! The event will entail a Creepy Santa, Jack’d Frost, Rabid Elves, and the residents of the Haunted Asylum on the loose!
Commissioners Looking to Have an Exiting Audit
The Osage County Commissioners will meet in their weekly meeting Monday, Dec. 19 to get a report from interim tourism director Mary Beth Moore with a possibility to extend her through the end of March 2023. The commissioners will also be looking at the possibility to sign an engagement letter...
Phillips Petroleum Museum Closes for Holiday
The Phillips Petroleum Company Museum is making a big change to their hours and the way that they operate. For the last 15 years, the museum had been open six days a week to the public for tours. The museum will still be open, but on a limited basis. Bartlesville Radio reached out and spoke with Janet Hardy, Director of Communications & Public Affairs for Phillips 66, and she gave the following written statement.
Yuletide Yoga Benefit for WCSPCA
Cooper & Mill Brewing Company, Bliss Studio Yoga and the Young Professionals of Bartlesville are proud to present the Yuletide Yoga Benefit for WCSPCA from 2-3:30pm THIS Sunday December 18 AT Cooper and Mill in Downtown Bartlesville. The Washington County SPCA will be there with an Angel Tree, adoption and...
COVID Update: Mid-December
As weather becomes cooler and people are inside more, the COVID situation is showing an expected increase in hospitals reporting individuals with COVID. The new 7-day average of cases statewide is about 200 more than a week ago at 596. There were 4,172 new cases in the week of December 4-10, the last reporting schedule. That brings the total of active cases to a little over 9000 and the provisional deaths to 17,349.
Update on Fatality Collision on December 14
Yesterday, a fatality collision in Osage County shut down State Highway 99 near County Road 5270 for most of the day as investigators from Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked the scene of the accident. Today, OHP is still investigating the condition of the drivers at the time of the accident but we do have details on the collision that have been released thus far.
Bartlesville Man Seen on Failure to Appear on 2019 Charge
A Bartlesville man was seen on Thursday afternoon in Washington County Court on a failure to appear on a charge from 2019. The charge against Treshaun Malik Reed allege that he falsely impersonated to create liability. The event in question took place back in February of 2019. According to an affidavit, Reed was at the police station with his friend and his friend was inside putting money on a third party’s books and Reed was in the car alone.
Dewey Fire Dept. Accepting Applications
The Dewey FIre Department is now accepting applications! You must be within the ages of 18-45 to be eligible for state volunteer pension, clear the back ground check, have a current and valid drivers license, and must live within 1 mile of the fire district line. You must also be...
SROs Provide More Than Law Enforcement at Schools
On Wednesday’s COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Superintendent Chuck McCauley had as his guest, Blair Ellis, Executive Director of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. McCauley and Ellis talked about the recent donation from Truity Credit Union in the amount of $117,000 to the Foundation. Part of the amount will be used to add School Resource Officers to Bartlesville schools.
Santa & Mrs. Claus Make Their Way to Bartlesville Public Library
Have any young ones interested in seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus? Well, they can! Today, December 15th Bartlesville Public Library will be hosting them both starting at 6 p.m.!. Laura Price, Youth services librarian talks about the event for the library tonight. The Library is located 600 S Johnstone Ave,...
Sapulpa High School Not Impacted by Drug Arrest in Parking Lot
Earlier this week, a routine traffic stop in the parking lot of the Sapulpa High School led to an arrest at around 9:30 am just after school had entered its day of activities but Superintendent Johnny Bixby praised the Sapulpa Police Department for handling the incident so that no student, parent, faculty of the school was involved or even knew it had occurred until after it was over. Bixby said that he learned of the traffic stop only after it was over and that showed the professionalism of the officers.
Washington County Sheriff's Office Helps 184 Children With Christmas Toys
The Washington County Sheriff's office held their annual toy giveaway on December 15. Santa and Mrs Claus were there to hear last minute wish lists and to oversee the volunteer elves, who came from within the department and from schools and community groups, as they handed out large bags of toys to the children and their parents. Cookies and punch quickly disappeared as the Christmas music played in the background.
