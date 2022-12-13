Read full article on original website
timestribunenews.com
IHSA makes several key announcements
December has been a month full of Illinois High School Association news. The organization announced last week that the football state championships will return to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. This past season, all eight football state championships were played in Champaign. Illinois State was the original site of the...
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
25newsnow.com
Illinois’ struggles on court Saturday shouldn’t be a surprise, ups and downs expected from young team
CHAMPAIGN (25 News Now) - The Fighting Illini are ranked in the nations top-20. They’re also in last place in the Big Ten after dropping to 0-2 in conference play following a loss to Penn State Saturday. The ups and downs were expected from this season’s Illinois team, a group comprised of five new starters. The Illini are also one of the youngest teams among Power 5 Conference teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois basketball announces marquee home-and-home series against SEC program
Fans of the color orange will be thrilled to see the new matchup Illinois basketball has added to the schedule. On Tuesday, the Illini announced a future home-and-home series against Tennessee. The two sides will play the first game in Knoxville during the 2023-24 season and the follow-up game will be in Champaign during the 2024-25 season.
Purdue hires Illinois DC Ryan Walters as head coach
Purdue hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its new head coach on Tuesday. This is the first head coaching job for Walters, 36, who was named college football's top assistant coach in 2022. He has been with the Illini for two seasons following a six-year tenure on the Missouri coaching staff, the last two as the Tigers' defensive coordinator.
kslnewsradio.com
Road rage leads to shooting injuring one in Taylorville
TAYLORSVILLE, UT — A driver suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, on Dec. 15, 2022. Sgt. Jake Hill, with Taylorsville Police Department, said the driver is in the hospital and in stable condition. The incident began around 1800...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Single Vehicle Accident
On Wednesday, 12/14/2022 at 21:50 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in a field in front of 8827 N. 1775th Road. EMS was first to arrive on scene and advised incoming units extrication would be needed for an occupant in the vehicle. Extrication was completed with EMS treating the patient and transporting to St Anthony Hospital.
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Robert Wesselman of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Robert was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Dalton Ard of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Dalton was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
capitolwolf.com
Body pulled from Sangamon River
Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
wmay.com
Horace Mann Purchases Historic Downtown Springfield Building
A major corporate employer in Springfield says it is making an investment in downtown. Horace Mann Educators has purchased the historic Witmer-Schuck Building at 7th and Washington, and will convert it into a mix of commercial and residential use. The three-story structure was built in 1867. It served as home to the Springfield Board of Trade, the city’s first economic development organization, and was also the home of city government offices from 1889 to 1894.
Illinois Football Offers Condolences for Head Coach Mike Leach
Illinois football offers condolences to Leach family originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Tuesday, the sports world was saddened to hear about the passing of Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach, who passed of heart-related complications, the school announced. After hearing the news, multiple sports figures reacted to...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Effingham Radio
City of Effingham to Open New Portion of Heritage Avenue
The City of Effingham will open a new portion of Heritage Avenue on Friday December 16. The public is invited to attend this ribbon cutting on the east end of the site. Attendees should come from Medical Park Drive and park along that street and the old portion of Heritage Avenue.
wsiu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance
Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
Coroner confirms Springfield pedestrian’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old female pedestrian has died following what the Sangamon County Coroner described only as an “incident” on Tuesday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the incident happened on Durkin Drive near the intersection with Lawrence Avenue. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment and was admitted, but died just […]
capitolwolf.com
Two arson attacks at area schools
TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
foxillinois.com
Warrensburg man facing charges of murdering wife, out of hospital
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — Jeffrey Lourash, 57, of Warrensburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is booked in the Macon County Jail. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation.
Crews respond to Champaign apartment fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a 12-unit apartment building on Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene at the 200 block of Kenwood Rd., they reported smoke and fire coming from a third-floor apartment. Crews then deployed multiple hose lines and quickly upgraded the fire to a […]
newschannel20.com
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
