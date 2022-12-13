Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 45,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 5,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

