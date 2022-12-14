Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Gets Festive In Naughty Santa Claus Outfit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year, following a long hiatus due to pregnancy. Prior to that, she was involved in a strange angle with Ric Flair and feuding with Charlotte Flair. Regardless, Evans is now back in action and fans can’t wait for her new character. In the meantime, Evans is the gift that keeps on giving – as she gave yet another thirst trap recently.
bodyslam.net
Booker T Comments On Crying On Air Following Roxanne Perez NXT Deadline Win
Booker T was hysterical at NXT Deadline. Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, earning a NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose. On commentary, Booker T got emotional due to Roxanne being his former student from Reality of Wrestling. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker commented on her victory.
bodyslam.net
Booker T Praises Roxanne Perez Following NXT Championship Win
A full circle moment has been achieved. Roxanne Perez was a Booker T student at his Reality Of Wrestling training school in Texas, where she even won the ROW Women’s Title. Now, Booker T is calling his students matches in NXT as he commentates the show. Roxanne however, main evented NXT and won the NXT Women’s Title. Following the show, Booker T made a post on twitter showing Roxanne with the ROW and NXT Title side by side and said she’s always been a champion.
bodyslam.net
Braun Strowman Explains Why Feud With Triple H Never Happened
Braun Strowman explains why a feud with Triple H never happened. While speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Strowman addressed the feud never happening. Strowman made it clear he had no idea why it never happened but it’s just how it is in pro wrestling. “In all honesty, I really have...
bodyslam.net
Former NXT Name To Make IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Austin Grey is on his way to IMPACT Wrestling. Following his WWE release, Grey went back to his old name, Anthony Greene. He also worked in Evolve and other indie promotions. Fans wondered whether he would ever debut in a major promotion. According to a report by PW Insider, Anthony...
bodyslam.net
William Regal Explains Why He Hates The Term “Mark” In Pro Wrestling
William Regal’s Gentleman Villain podcast will end with his anticipated return to WWE. In the final episode, he expanded on his views on the wrestling industry. Regal continued by discussing the “wasp theory” for younger wrestlers and gave his reasons for disliking the term “mark” in professional wrestling.
bodyslam.net
Giulia Reveals What Inspired Her To Be A Pro-Wrestler And Gives Advice To Up and Comers
On December 29th Stardom Dream Queendom 2022 is set to take place from Ryogoku Sumo Hall. At the event, Giulia will battle Syuri for for the World of Stardom Championship. Ahead of the big event, Giulia sat down with Fightful’s Scott Edwards to discuss a heap of topics, including how she got her start in Pro-Wrestling. When asked what inspired her to become a Pro-Wrestler, this is what Giulia had to say;
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood Reveals Brutal Bruising From Final Battle
At ROH Final Battle, FTR put their ROH World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Briscoes, in the third match of their trilogy. It was truly a blood war from start to finish, as fans were at the edge of their seats throughout the match. In the end,...
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (12/15/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 15. Matches were taped on December 12 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event aired on Hulu. You can read the results below. – Dana Brooke def. Briana Ray (Kylie Rae) – Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def....
bodyslam.net
MLW Continuing With Lawsuit Against WWE
MLW is moving forward with their WWE lawsuit. As first noted by PW Insider, Judge Edward J. Davila scheduled a conference yesterday to discuss a trial date for the case between MLW and WWE. Currently, the conference date is scheduled September 7, 2023 in San Jose, California. Davila also ruled that all amended pleadings in the lawsuit are due on February 13, 2023. Back on December 7th, MLW laid out the materials they were seeking in discovery, which usually takes place after the amended pleadings are submitted.
bodyslam.net
DDP Talks About MJF And Ric Flair’s Similarities
MJF is devoted to his craft, and he never breaks character no matter what. This has led to comparisons with many legendary pro wrestlers, including Roddy Piper. While speaking with Wrestling Inc., Diamond Dallas Page talked about MJF’s career in pro wrestling so far. DDP stated that MJF is like Ric Flair in the sense that MJF prefers being a heel like The Nature Boy.
bodyslam.net
Mercedes Varnado Discusses Filming Her Movie And Teases Makeup Line
The former Sasha Banks is making moves. On December 4th, Mercedes Varnado announced that she had wrapped her first movie in Boston. Since walking out of WWE back in May, Mercedes has been busy with movies, fashion shows and a CBD line. Yesterday, she appeared on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree on Instagram Live with Bayley, Mercedes discussed filming the movie.
bodyslam.net
Roxanne Perez Speaks Following NXT Title Win: Everything Was Worth It
As you may know by now, Roxanne Perez is the new NXT Women’s Champion after defeating Mandy Rose on Tuesday’s NXT episode. Following her win, Roxanne Perez was interviewed for WWE Digital where she explained that she spent her life since 14 years old trying ti get to WWE and win a title and she finally did it.
bodyslam.net
Action Andretti Is All Elite
Action Andretti picked up the upset of the century when he defeated Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. What was supposed to be a tune up match for Jericho, turned into a huge loss. But one man’s loss is another man’s gain as Action Andretti picked up the win and is now All Elite! Following the match, Tony Khan made the announcement via social media.
bodyslam.net
Spoilers For WWE NXT 12/20 And 12/27
WWE held NXT tapings on December 14th at the WWE Performance Center. The matches will air on the December 20th and December 27th episodes of NXT. The spoilers (courtesy of F4WOnline) are below. NXT Spoilers For 12/20 (Taped On 12/14) Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) def. Axiom; Axiom hit a...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Adam Page Says He Forgot His Sons Name After Being Knocked Out For A Minute
Sad stories from Hangman. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page was asked to give an update on his health, where he mentioned that he was knocked out cold for a whole minute after the lariat accident against Jon Moxley. He went on to say that medical assistants asked him information such as the date and where he was, which he passed. But, when they asked him his sons name, he couldn’t remember it for at least an hour. Hangman called that “hell.” He continued on to say if he has to go back to hell again, he’s dragging Jon Moxley with him. You can see the full promo below.
bodyslam.net
NXT Viewership Up This Week From Last Last Week’s Show
The numbers are in for this week’s edition. According to Spoiler TV, the December 13th episode of WWE NXT brought in an overnight average of 666,000 viewers, with a .17 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 6th episode of WWE NXT brought an overnight average of 534,000...
bodyslam.net
PROGRESS Wrestling Sons & Daughters Of The Desert Results (12/10/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Sons & Daughters Of The Desert event on December 10 from Warehouse Four in Dubai. You can read the full results for the show below. – Dubai World Championship: Tate Mayfairs def. Shaheen (c) to win the title. – Dubai World Championship: Dan Moloney def. Tate...
bodyslam.net
WWE Planning On Replacing NXT Championships
WWE are looking to change things up with the championships for the developmental brand of NXT. Belt Fan Dan, who often breaks stories about championships, noted that the rainbow NXT Titles are going to be replaced with the old design. Word on the street is the rainbow NXT belts are going to be replaced with the prior non-colored ones. It was not noted how long it will take for this change to come through.
bodyslam.net
Braun Strowman Still Owns Control Your Narrative Promotion
Braun Strowman decided to start his own promotion alongside EC3, called ‘Control Your Narrative’, doing their first event as a traveling promotion in March 2022. Upon Strowman’s return to WWE, EC3 announced that the vision for the promotion will remain the same, but there was no information regarding its future. The former WWE Universal champion revealed that he still owns the CYN promotion and is happy being back in WWE, during an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri.
