unesco.org
Fight against Antisemitism: UNESCO and Partners launch an ambitious training programme for American Educators
Antisemitism is an attack on our shared humanity. It must be confronted head-on, without naivety and with perseverance. This is the commitment of UNESCO, the UN agency mandated to promote education on the Holocaust and the prevention of genocide. We are proud to support American teachers to raise young people’s awareness of the nature and impact of this toxic hate speech and ideology that drive discrimination.
unesco.org
At UNESCO, World education leaders call for environment education and digital access to be part of learning for all
To advance these priorities, on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December UNESCO convened a meeting of the High-Level Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education. The meeting was held at UNESCO Headquarters, under the chairmanship of Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO’s Director General, and Julius Maada Bio, the President of Sierra Leone.
Brain drain: Zimbabwe fears losing teachers to the UK
After an exodus of nurses, Zimbabwe now faces losing its teachers as a new British recruitment policy threatens a fresh brain drain in the southern African country confronting a devastated economy. Some in Zimbabwe have warned that the prospect of its teachers relocating to the UK threatened to tip over an already wobbly schooling system.
unesco.org
UNESCO and Todos pela Educação will gather elected governors and elected vice-president Geraldo Alckmin for a meeting in Brasilia
UNESCO and Todos pela Educação will meet in Brasília on 15 December 2022 with elected vice-president Geraldo Alckmin and elected state governors to discuss the basic education agenda during their next administration. This meeting aims to strengthen collaboration between the federal government and the states to build educational quality. It also seeks to initiate the structure of a pact for learning recovery. It is a task that is especially necessary given the current scenario of basic education aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which public schools remained closed for almost two years.
India says GM technology important for food security, import reduction
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India said on Thursday it was important for it to adopt farming technologies like genetically modified (GM) crops to ensure food security and cut a reliance on imports, as it tries to boost the output of edible oils for its huge population.
Lockheed Martin Partners With Israel's Rafael For Laser Weapon System
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT is partnering with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd to develop high-energy laser weapon systems. The weapon system will be based on a technology already developed by Rafael and Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in Israel. The technology, called Iron Beam,...
globalspec.com
Lift off for space skills training in the UK
The courses will support the U.K.’s rapidly growing space sector. Source: MTC Training. New apprenticeship and training courses are set for launch by MTC Training, the training division of the Manufacturing Technology Centre, to support the space sector in the U.K. The offerings, scheduled to begin in September 2023...
Another Sustainability Award for NTHU
National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan has been awarded the Taiwan University Sustainability Award for the second year in a row! The Award was announced at the 15th Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA) recently held by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE). Standing out amongst the 47 participating universities, NTHU was ranked first in the comprehensive evaluation, and in the individual competitions received the University Sustainability Report Gold Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005001/en/ NTHU president W. John Kao (right) accepting the Taiwan University Sustainability Award from You Si-kun, president of the Legislative Yuan. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University) The judges cited the exemplary way in which NTHU has adopted an innovative approach to integrating classroom learning, campus activities and social service, thereby enriching students’ education and creating a diverse, flexible and interdisciplinary learning environment in accordance with the principle of “Think locally, act globally.” In addition, the university’s Sustainability Committee has formulated and implemented a sustainable development strategy which seamlessly integrates resources inside and outside NTHU, so as to bring to realization the school motto, “Self-discipline and social commitment.”
