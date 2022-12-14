The chief executive officer of a crypto news site has resigned after he reportedly failed to disclose $43 million in loans from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried — part of which was used to buy himself an apartment in the Bahamas. Michael McCaffrey stepped down as CEO of The Block last week after news of the loans was first reported by Axios. The Block issued a statement confirming the report. The Block received three loans from Alameda Research, the hedge fund founded by Bankman-Fried that has been blamed for FTX’s implosion. The first loan, which was for $12 million, was extended to The...

4 DAYS AGO