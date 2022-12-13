ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TVLine

Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'

Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
American Songwriter

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Special Premieres Tonight

Dolly Parton’s long-anticipated new holiday television special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, airs tonight (December 1). “I got together with some very talented friends and they helped me make a Christmas special!” Parton shared on social media. A meta-story about the making of a Christmas movie, Parton’s...
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Popculture

Alan Jackson Not Dead, Hoax Spreads on Facebook and Scares Fans

Alan Jackson is not dead. He has not left this mortal coil, he has not ceased to be, all despite a rumor that he was deceased catching fire on Facebook and WhatsApp. The hoax regarding the legendary country star appears to have been sparked due to an article at the website named FNEWS2, which includes little else but similar obituaries posted for Bruce Willis and Band of Brothers actor Neal McDonough. Both reports are false. The claims may have spread quickly due to Jackson's past health issues causing readers to believe the information. Over a decade ago, the 64-year-old country singer was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a degenerative nerve disease. The Georgia native revealed it had been affecting him for years and was getting worse over time during an appearance on the TODAY show. Due to his illness, he finds it challenging to balance on stage and behind the microphone. Jackson inherited the genetic condition from his father.
countryfancast.com

Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Randy Travis "It's Just a Matter of Time" music video and see the song details here... The Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time song became the third country artist to find success with the song. Randy released this song in August 1989 as the lead-off single to the album No Holdin’ Back, Travis’ version became his 10th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart starting December 2, 1989.
American Songwriter

Peter Frampton Sells Music Catalog to BMG

BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s publishing catalog. The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed. The deal covers Frampton’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, and sideman revenue streams, and neighboring rights, spanning the 72-year-old artist’s entire musical career from the later ’60s through his 17th album, All Blues, in 2019 and his hits, including “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.”
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster

America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
People

José Feliciano Returns with 'Viva La Navidad' 50 Years After Releasing the Classic 'Feliz Navidad'

The Puerto Rican musician released his latest holiday album Love & Christmas in November Fifty years after releasing the catchy, bilingual holiday classic "Feliz Navidad," José Feliciano is back! On Friday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video for Feliciano's song "Viva La Navidad," which is featured on his holiday album Love & Christmas. The animated music video sees the Puerto Rican singer, 77, strumming his guitar as a cartoon, surrounded by a band of snowmen. Eventually, his character is also seen riding a sleigh across the world as he traces a...
techaiapp.com

Sabrina Carpenter Releases New Holiday Song ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ – Listen Now! | Christmas, First Listen, Music, Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter just released her new Christmas song “A Nonsense Christmas“!. The 23-year-old actress and singer did a holiday remix of her fan-favorite song “Nonsense.”. “y’all made me do this,” she shared on social media. “‘A Nonsense Christmas‘ is out now on all streaming platforms. happy hoelidays!!”...
webisjericho.com

Someone Spent Crazy Money For Fleetwood Mac’s Balls

Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album is one of the most iconic records in rock history. The record has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide including more than half of that in the United States. The album contains mega-hits “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop” and “You...

