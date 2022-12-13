The influence of Tammy Wynette's classic song, "Stand By Your Man," cannot be overstated. Released in September 1968 as the lead single from her album of the same name, the song not only became a No. 1 hit, but it also aided in propelling her already successful career and it became her defining song. The tune has also won prestigious awards and been the center of comments and controversies from high-profile individuals, which is a lot for a tune that was reportedly written in a matter of minutes. Here's a look into the songwriting process of "Stand By Your Man" and all the accolades (and controversies) that followed.

