HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Gets Elon Musk Response After Calling Him A ‘Half-Chinese Genetic Hybrid’
Kanye West has received a response from Elon Musk after speculating the Twitter CEO could be “half-Chinese.”. Ye made his return to Instagram on Sunday (December 4) to wonder aloud about Musk’s background before bringing up former president Barack Obama, claiming the mention of his name was cursing.
A Twitter executive said she's been working more than 75 hours a week because Elon Musk fired so many people
Twitter VP Sinead McSweeney said Elon Musk fired and rehired staff "with no apparent logic" and was leading them "in an unorthodox manner."
Twitter says it's reinstated an exec who says she was effectively dismissed after she didn't respond to Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum
Twitter told an Irish High Court it has reinstated Sinéad McSweeney as its global VP for public policy.
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social
Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
A private jet company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter, alleging it's trying to dodge a nearly $200,000 bill
The flights were booked ahead of Elon Musk's purchase and a Twitter exec said new management won't budge on its decision not to pay, the lawsuit said.
Elon Musk says the audience booing him at Dave Chappelle's comedy show was 'a first for me in real life'
Last month, early Twitter investor Chris Sacca warned that Elon Musk is surrounded by "yes men" who are "stoking insanity."
Twitter has reportedly stopped paying rent on its offices and is considering not paying severance packages to laid-off workers
Twitter has reportedly taken increasingly extreme measures to cut costs under Elon Musk's leadership as the company gears up for potential lawsuits.
Elon Musk tried to get rid of Twitter bots by blocking hundreds of thousands of accounts, but accidentally impacted many legitimate users
The main telecom providers in India and Russia were all blocked from Twitter before employees reversed the block due to complaints, Platformer reported.
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Some Twitter staff were cut off after missing a Saturday deadline from Elon Musk because they didn't check emails at the weekend, report says
Some employees didn't sign Elon Musk's NDA pledge before the Saturday deadline because they weren't checking emails at the weekend, per Platformer.
Sir Jinx Dubs Ice Cube “A Fake Gangster” Amid Ongoing Lawsuit
Sir Jinx is fed up with Ice Cube’s refusal to pay him royalties, recently referring to him as a “fake gangster.” The producer took to Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18) to give the emcee a piece of his mind, calling out the Big 3 founder for his “crook” ways and alleging that the legend isn’t from “111 Crip.”More from VIBE.comIce Cube Explains Why He Turned Down 'Verzuz' Matchups With LL Cool J And ScarfaceNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Settle Lawsuit Against Alleged Rape VictimRoddy Ricch Facing Copyright Lawsuit Over "The Box" “How the hell am I paying a lawyer...
Kanye Keeps Circling the Bottom, Hit With More Cancellations
Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing to circle the drain, as his “campaign” to run for president hits embarrassing low after embarrassing low. The once-beloved rapper, who previously could guest on practically any high-profile television or radio show he wanted, has now been sequestered to less traditional platforms and is finding he’s not welcome there either.
Jack Dorsey criticizes the leaking of the 'Twitter Files' to specific journalists, saying he wished they were released 'WikiLeaks-style'
The "Twitter Files" were released on the social-media platform by independent journalists including Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss.
Business Insider
The college student tracking Elon Musk's jet lashes out after Twitter bans his account. He says he'll keep posting.
Twitter banned the personal account of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet. Jack Sweeney told Insider he plans to continue to promote the trackers on other social media sites. Sweeney has more than 30 jet-tracking accounts on Twitter that were all banned on Wednesday. Jack Sweeney told Insider...
'Stand By Your Man': Tammy Wynette Spent Years Defending a Song it Took Her Minutes to Write
The influence of Tammy Wynette's classic song, "Stand By Your Man," cannot be overstated. Released in September 1968 as the lead single from her album of the same name, the song not only became a No. 1 hit, but it also aided in propelling her already successful career and it became her defining song. The tune has also won prestigious awards and been the center of comments and controversies from high-profile individuals, which is a lot for a tune that was reportedly written in a matter of minutes. Here's a look into the songwriting process of "Stand By Your Man" and all the accolades (and controversies) that followed.
NPR
James Cameron's epic movie 'Titanic' was released 25 years ago
UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, screaming). REBECCA KEEGAN: One of the big kind of changes that he ushered in was the use of digital visual effects. If you watch "Titanic" closely, you'll see that there are little, tiny, digital stunt people that go tumbling off the ship. It was not common at all when Cameron did it in the '90s. It was pretty cutting-edge.
NPR
Elon Musk suspends — then restores — the Twitter accounts of several journalists
There are new developments in the ongoing saga of Elon Musk and Twitter. You will remember that Musk, the tech billionaire, finalized his purchase of the social media platform in October and since then has made a lot of dramatic moves, including dissolving the board, firing top executives and thousands of staff and reinstating people previously banned for bad behavior. But earlier this week, Musk was the one doing the banning.
NPR
Short Wave
EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE From NPR. Hey, there SHORT WAVErs. Aaron Scott here. And if you're anything like me, you might begin your day by chasing down your breakfast with a small alphabet of vitamins and other supplements. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: More Americans...
Tyler Perry Details Becoming Godfather To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter
Prior to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, many probably had no idea that the Godfather to their 18-month-old daughter, Lilibet, is famed filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry. During the final episode of the series, Perry made an appearance where he recanted the moment the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked him to be such a big part of their daughter’s life. More from VIBE.comMegan Markle Feels She Wasn't Treated "Like A Black Woman" Until UK MoveTyler Perry To Direct Netflix Film About WWII All-Black Female BattalionEddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long Star In Kenya Barris' 'You...
NPR
Abortion stories on TV get closer to reality, says new report
Think of this next story as an update on entertainment in this democracy. A new report finds many plotlines on television shows have been centered around abortion this year. NPR's Elizabeth Blair reports. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: For 10 years now, researchers at the Abortion Onscreen project have scoured scripted and...
