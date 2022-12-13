Read full article on original website
NPR
Hanukkah's outsized place in pop culture
Right now, families across the world are celebrating Hanukkah, so we thought it would be a good time to revisit our conversation all about the Jewish holiday. In this encore episode, we get into why Hanukkah is not Jewish Christmas, and how the minor holiday has an outsized place in pop culture.
NPR
Elon Musk reinstates suspended journalists on Twitter after a backlash
Amid intense backlash and accusations of violating press freedom, Twitter has reinstated the accounts of several journalists who were suspended earlier this week, though at least one remains suspended. On Thursday night, the social media platform suspended several reporters who had tweeted or written about Elon Musk's ownership of the...
NPR
Abortion stories on TV get closer to reality, says new report
Think of this next story as an update on entertainment in this democracy. A new report finds many plotlines on television shows have been centered around abortion this year. NPR's Elizabeth Blair reports. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: For 10 years now, researchers at the Abortion Onscreen project have scoured scripted and...
NPR
Elon Musk suspends — then restores — the Twitter accounts of several journalists
NPR's Michel Martin talks with Joan Donovan of Harvard's Kennedy School of Government about Elon Musk's decision to suspend and then reinstate the Twitter accounts of several high-profile journalists. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. There are new developments in the ongoing saga of Elon Musk and Twitter. You will remember that Musk,...
NPR
James Cameron's epic movie 'Titanic' was released 25 years ago
UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, screaming). REBECCA KEEGAN: One of the big kind of changes that he ushered in was the use of digital visual effects. If you watch "Titanic" closely, you'll see that there are little, tiny, digital stunt people that go tumbling off the ship. It was not common at all when Cameron did it in the '90s. It was pretty cutting-edge.
NPR
Why Meghan and Harry's marriage story is resonating with people
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with psychologist Sarah Gaither about the outside pressures of being in an interracial marriage and why people are relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story.
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as the head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. But by Monday afternoon there was no word on whether Musk would step aside or who the new leader might be. Twitter has grown more chaotic and confusing under Musk’s leadership with rapidly vacillating policies that are issued, then withdrawn or changed. Among those voting with the “go” camp almost certainly were Tesla investors who have grown tired of the 24/7 Twitter chaos that they say has distracted the eccentric CEO from the electric car company, his main source of wealth. Musk also used his Tesla stock to partially fund the acquisition of Twitter.
NPR
Charlayne Hunter-Gault talks new book 'My People'
As a little girl, she wanted to write about history, or at least the first draft of it we called journalism. But along the way, she wound up making history herself, becoming one of the first Black students to integrate the University of Georgia, bhe first Black reporter for The New Yorker's Talk of the Town section, the first to open a Harlem bureau for The New York Times and on and on in a half-century-long career in print and broadcast that took her all over the country and to many parts of the world. Now, Charlayne Hunter-Gault has gathered many of those pieces in a new collection called "My People: Five Decades Of Writing About Black Lives." And she is with us now to tell us more about it. Well, hello there, Queen. Thank you so much for talking with us.
