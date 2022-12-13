Read full article on original website
newbooksnetwork.com
The End of Love
Western culture has endlessly represented the ways in which love miraculously erupts in people's lives, the mythical moment in which one knows someone is destined for us; the feverish waiting for a phone call or an email, the thrill that runs down our spine at the mere thought of him or her. Yet, a culture that has so much to say about love is virtually silent on the no less mysterious moments when we avoid falling in love, where we fall out of love, when the one who kept us awake at night now leaves us indifferent, or when we hurry away from those who excited us a few months or even a few hours before.
The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old
The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.
petapixel.com
Victorian-Era People Who Never Existed: These Portraits Were AI-Generated
An artist used the latest version of AI image generator Midjourney to create these ultra photorealistic images of people in the 19th century. Mario Cavalli shared the remarkable images he created with the machine learning artificial intelligence tool and tells PetaPixel that they are straight from Midjourney with no Photoshop work.
psychologytoday.com
Why Meditation Doesn’t Work for Everyone
If you suffer from chronic conditions such as anxiety, depression, or posttraumatic stress disorder, meditation may worsen your symptoms. Traditional meditation, such as sitting silently and relaxing your mind, is very challenging when your inner world is in chaos. Consider nontraditional forms of meditation involving tactile or stimulating sensory experiences...
Mum wakes up from 'mummy makeover' op to find parts of her hands need amputating
A woman woke from a 'mummy makeover' to find she needed parts of her hands amputating. Shannyn Palmer, from Vancouver, Washington, US, decided to have the procedure - comprised of a tummy tuck with muscle repair, chest lift, and fat transfer to the hips - after three pregnancies and weight loss left her with 'uncomfortable' excess skin and lacking in body confidence.
Sheriff's deputy dresses up as the Grinch, hands out onions to drivers overspeeding in school zone
'It catches them off guard. I've had them eat the onion right in front of me,' said Colonel Lou Caputo.
Dolly Parton OWNS Barbara Walters Twice In Vintage Interviews Where Barbara Implies That She Looks Like A Joke
If for some inexplicable reason you need further proof that Dolly Parton is an absolute national treasure who must be protected at all costs, I have it for you right here. The first time comes from a 1977 interview with Barbara Walters where Barb questions Dolly about her appearance (in the rudest way possible, might I add) and doesn’t let up. Of course, Dolly being the diamond that she is, has a perfect response.
Hilma af Klint: A Biography by Julia Voss review – portrait of the painter as a mystic
The voices in her head told Hilma af Klint she would be a great artist. They weren’t wrong. Born in 1862, she was unusual from an early age. Growing up in austere Lutheran Sweden, Af Klint studied art at university: a rare feat for a woman. Even less common was her insistence on practising as a professional after graduation. In the face of a society – and an art world – riddled with extreme misogyny, a quiet, conventional career in portraiture seemed the best she could hope for. But then, as Julia Voss reveals in her new biography, Af Klint started to receive messages from another world – and her life in this one was irrevocably altered.
10 books to add to your reading list in December
Bethanne Patrick's December standout books include a Gen X caper, a wild adventure tale and surprising new novels from Jane Smiley and Cormac McCarthy.
The best memoirs and biographies of 2022
Celebrity memoirs often follow the same trajectory: a difficult childhood followed by early professional failure, then dazzling success and redemption. But this year has yielded a handful of autobiographies from famous types determined to mix things up. Richard E Grant’s vivacious and heartfelt A Pocketful of Happiness (Gallery) recounts a year spent caring for his late wife, Joan Washington, who was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly before Christmas in 2020, and the “head-and-heart-exploding overwhelm” that followed. The book interweaves hospital appointments with memories of the couple’s courtship plus showbiz stories of Grant at the Golden Globes, or hijinks on the set of Star Wars. This juxtaposition of glamour and grief shouldn’t work, but it does.
Maureen Corrigan's favorite books of the year: 10 disparate reads for a hectic 2022
Some years, this annual book list falls into a pattern: like stand-out memoirs or dystopian fiction. But 2022 could not be contained, and these titles sprawl all over the place in subject and form.
What David Hockney’s new exhibition can teach us about finding beauty and joy this winter
David Hockney’s new exhibition finds beauty in the most local of places: the home. His new series, 20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures, is about the pleasure of looking intensely at what is in front of us. At home in Normandy during lockdown in 2021, Hockney turned what he...
oprahdaily.com
Elizabeth Strout’s Lucy by the Sea Is Timeless and Familiar, Like an Old Friend
On the heels of becoming a Booker Prize finalist for her 2021 novel, Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout returns to her iconic character Lucy Barton for her ninth book, Lucy by the Sea, also one of Oprah Daily’s favorite books of the year. Recent widow Lucy finds herself as we all did in March 2020, wholly unprepared for the pandemic. Her ex-husband, William, demands she join him in a rented home in Maine, far from their respective Manhattan apartments. It’s from this removed perspective that Strout tosses us together with these individuals who share two grown daughters, several marriages between them, and a lifetime of history. As they muddle through the days and weeks that made up the early days of the pandemic, so do we. This is a cathartic and gripping novel that explores the depths of our knowledge of others and the lengths to which we will go in order to save the ones we love.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Burning Patience’ on Netflix, A Tale of Epistolary Love Featuring Poet Pablo Neruda
”I like it when you’re quiet,” reads the first line of a famous love poem by Pablo Neruda that will be familiar to anyone who made it to AP Spanish in high school. The writer, depicted in Netflix original Burning Patience, certainly had unique thoughts about what makes for passionate romance. In this unconventional love story set against the backdrop of political instability in Chile, his theory of the case gets quite the trial by fire.
psychologytoday.com
Why Do Humans Make War?
Violence among chimps may result in the loss of an ear or finger, but it rarely ends in death. Around a quarter of mammal species show evidence of adult animals killing other adults of the same species. Humans are a curious mix of aggressiveness and mistrust typical of our chimp...
Best fiction of 2022
Some of the year’s biggest books were the most divisive. In her follow-up to A Little Life, To Paradise (Picador), Hanya Yanagihara split the critics with an epic if inconclusive saga of privilege and suffering in three alternative Americas: a genderqueered late 19th century, the Aids-blasted 1980s, and a totalitarian future degraded by waves of pandemics. I was impressed by its vast canvas and portrayal of individual psychic damage set against seismic historical change.
Palaces of Pity
Music is a temporal art form, a medium bound to a linear experience. Russian composer Igor Stravinsky described music as a chrononomy: a measuring tool for time. Yet some musicians can achieve a sense of infinitude in their sound by mimicking nature’s eternal characteristics. Laurie Spiegel’s endless arpeggiated synths flow like rivers, Lubomyr Melnyk’s cacophonous piano compositions blow like torrential winds, and Alice Coltrane’s rolled harp chords expand endlessly like our universe. On Palaces of Pity, French producer Malibu suggests boundlessness by embodying the expansivity of the ocean. Submerged synths undulate like waves folding into themselves, producing a sense of agonizing solitude that feels like drifting in a lifeboat with no land in sight. The sound begs you to slow down and stare into the horizon, squinting to find out just how far you can see before the world goes blurry.
Most Swear Words Have a Common Feature, Even Across Different Languages
Have you ever heard a word in a foreign language and thought it sounded profane or rude for some inexplicable reason? Well, a new series of studies suggests you might be onto something. Psychologists from the University of London have found a characteristic of words we use to swear that's consistent across a variety of languages, and it might represent a universal phonetic pattern. According to the psychologists Shiri Lev-Ari and Ryan McKay, swear words around the world typically lack 'approximants' – sounds made by bringing our lips, teeth, hard palate or tongue close to one another without quite making contact. Think of...
After Us is a surreal tale about saving the souls of animals in a post-human world
The lovely adventure-platformer was revealed tonight at The Game Awards.
Crabs have evolved five separate times – why do the same forms keep appearing in nature?
Charles Darwin believed evolution created “endless forms most beautiful”. It’s a nice sentiment but it doesn’t explain why evolution keeps making crabs. Scientists have long wondered whether there are limits to what evolution can do or if Darwin had the right idea. The truth may lie somewhere between the two.
