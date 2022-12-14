ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady wasn’t thrilled to sign an INT ball he threw against the 49ers, but wanted to show some class

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s51lY_0jhp54vD00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady told us what he really thought about signing an intercepted ball he threw against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

While it was really sweet to see 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw ask for an autograph on a ball he picked off from Brady, it seems like ole Tampa Tom was being more of a friendly professional than a delighted elder statesman.

On his Sirius XM Let’s Go Podcast, Brady added some context to being asked to sign an intercepted ball. As you can probably guess, it wasn’t like being asked how many diamonds he wanted in his most recent Super Bowl ring.

Well, at least he’s being honest. For all of Brady’s faults and frustrations, it’s admirable of him to sign a ball that he threw for an interception after his football team got demolished on the road by 2022’s Mr. Irrelevant.

Brady will always be one of professional sport’s most confounding enigmas, but at the very least, he’ll sign a ball he threw for an interception. That has to count for something.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pewter Report

Former Bucs WR Comes Out Of Retirement

It appears that Tom Brady isn’t the only Bucs player that can have an early retirement. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network has reported that former Bucs wide receiver Cole Beasley has come out of retirement and signed to the practice squad of his old team, the Buffalo Bills.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tom Brady’s Daughter Makes Heartwarming Appearance in New Video

Kicking off a Fall Sunday with some cuteness, Tom Brady’s daughter Vivi made a heartwarming appearance on her father’s latest Instagram post. While promoting the new Gummyknit from his brand, Tom Brady’s daughter asked a pretty important question. What is that? “Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric that we developed at Brady,” the NFL legend stated. “Super cozy and ultra stretchy. We refer to it as the MVP around here of loungewear. It’s available now.”
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
iheart.com

Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing

The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks QB Geno Smith admits he's been 'too aggressive of late'

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started the 2022 season on an absolute roll. He was walking the line between taking what the defense gives and attacking as well as any starter in the NFL. In his first five games he threw just two interceptions and only fumbled once. However, turnovers have become a problem for Geno since Week 6. In the eight games since, he’s thrown six interceptions and lost five fumbles.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

188K+
Followers
243K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy