City Now Accepting Applications for City Commissions

The City of Garden Grove is now accepting applications for candidates to serve as non-compensated commissioners. Applicants must be Garden Grove residents and registered voters, be able to serve a two-year term of office, and be available to attend regularly scheduled meetings. Commissioners serve as advisors to the Garden Grove City Council, providing recommendations that become part of the City’s decision-making process.

Applications must be submitted by Thursday, January 12, 2023, by 5:30 p.m., and may be submitted online at www.ggcity.org/commissions/applications or mailed to Garden Grove City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, at 11222 Acacia Parkway 92840. For paper applications, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (714) 741-5040. Commissioner appointments are expected to be scheduled at the Tuesday, January 24, 2023 regular City Council meeting.

The following briefly describes each of the City’s commissions:

-Administrative Board of Appeals (5 members) – Conducts hearings, on an on-call basis, on the suitability of building and construction materials; interprets building codes and ordinances; and reviews water billing disputes.

-Neighborhood Improvement and Conservation Commission (7 members) – Recommends programs to improve and preserve neighborhoods through zoning enforcement, housing rehabilitation, street improvement, Community Development Block Grant, and other programs.

-Downtown Commission (7 members) – Oversees Historic Main Street Garden Grove.

-Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission (7 members) – Reviews and makes recommendations on the status of City parks and recreation programs, capital improvement plans, proposes amendments to the General Plan Parks and Recreation Element, and existing and potential City arts programs.

-Planning Commission (7 members) – Studies proposed development projects that may impact community’s growth and environment.

-Traffic Commission (7 members) – Reviews requests for traffic safety devices, investigates unsafe and/or malfunctioning traffic conditions, conducts public hearings, and assists in transportation planning.

-Measure O Citizens’ Oversight Committee (7 members) - Provides citizen oversight of Measure O funds to ensure all funds are properly spent; reviews the City’s annual general fund budget, mid-year budget, and year end audited financial information in regards to the receipt and expenditure of the fiscal year’s one-cent transactions and use (sales) tax revenue.

For more information, visit www.ggcity.org/commissions or call the City Clerk’s Office at (714) 741-5040.