Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
CNBC
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
Recycling Today
Fitch pegs US for steel growth in 2023
The London office of Fitch Ratings has released an analysis identifying the United States as one of several places—along with India and Southeast Asia—likely to consume more steel in 2023 than it did in 2022. Fitch says it expects “incremental growth in steel consumption” in 2023 in those three markets.
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Recycling Today
Metal recycler Continuum raises $36M in funding
Metal recycler and additive manufacturing material producer Continuum, Los Gatos, California, announced it has raised a total of $36 million in funding, led by Houston-based Ara Partners. Continuum says the investment will fund accelerated expansion of 100-percent-recycled commercial metal powder production to meet growing customer demand for sustainable materials. The...
U.S. bid for battery metals has Africa blind spot
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mining companies and governments in Africa are calling for stronger trade ties with the United States after a new climate law set out incentives for U.S. carmakers sourcing battery materials from trade partners.
CNBC
U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
Mexico wants to resolve U.S. energy dispute fast, minister says
MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico wants to make swift progress in talks with the United States to resolve an energy dispute to give companies confidence about investing in the country, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Wednesday.
Accounting firm that issued proof of reserves report for Binance halts service to all crypto clients
The accounting group that issued a proof of reserves report posted by crypto giant Binance last week has paused the service to all its crypto clients.
US to begin refilling oil reserve after huge Biden release
The US Energy Department announced Friday a plan to add oil back to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after a historically large release undertaken by the Biden administration. A Biden official said in October that the administration planned to purchase oil to refill the reserve as soon as prices hit around $67-72 a barrel.
'Not how you treat friends.' Biden's climate plan strains trade ties with Europe
The world's biggest economic relationship has hit a rough patch.
Hungary's reforms not enough to unlock EU funds, European Commission says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungary has not implemented enough reforms to improve anti-corruption safeguards to grant Budapest billions of euros worth of EU funds, the European Commission said on Friday.
CNBC
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
South Korea considers ordering more truckers back to work
SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean government was moving on Wednesday towards ordering more truckers to return to work as their national strike entered its 14th day. But the administration has so far failed to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations with the truckers, whose strike to extend an income-guarantee programme has widely obstructed shipments from the country, the world's sixth-biggest exporter.
Recycling Today
ERI launches new ‘Soar’ internal system
Integrated information technology and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company ERI, Fresno California, has launched a new internal system, called Soar, to harness proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology innovations to further enhance operational efficiency in electronics recycling. ERI says Soar uses its proprietary optical...
Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters.
BBC
First UK coal mine in decades approved despite climate concerns
Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts. The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK and across the world. Critics say the mine would undermine...
