CNBC

Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
MARYLAND STATE
Recycling Today

Fitch pegs US for steel growth in 2023

The London office of Fitch Ratings has released an analysis identifying the United States as one of several places—along with India and Southeast Asia—likely to consume more steel in 2023 than it did in 2022. Fitch says it expects “incremental growth in steel consumption” in 2023 in those three markets.
Recycling Today

Metal recycler Continuum raises $36M in funding

Metal recycler and additive manufacturing material producer Continuum, Los Gatos, California, announced it has raised a total of $36 million in funding, led by Houston-based Ara Partners. Continuum says the investment will fund accelerated expansion of 100-percent-recycled commercial metal powder production to meet growing customer demand for sustainable materials. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
AFP

US to begin refilling oil reserve after huge Biden release

The US Energy Department announced Friday a plan to add oil back to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after a historically large release undertaken by the Biden administration. A Biden official said in October that the administration planned to purchase oil to refill the reserve as soon as prices hit around $67-72 a barrel.
Reuters

South Korea considers ordering more truckers back to work

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean government was moving on Wednesday towards ordering more truckers to return to work as their national strike entered its 14th day. But the administration has so far failed to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations with the truckers, whose strike to extend an income-guarantee programme has widely obstructed shipments from the country, the world's sixth-biggest exporter.
Recycling Today

ERI launches new ‘Soar’ internal system

Integrated information technology and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company ERI, Fresno California, has launched a new internal system, called Soar, to harness proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology innovations to further enhance operational efficiency in electronics recycling. ERI says Soar uses its proprietary optical...
Reuters

Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters.
BBC

First UK coal mine in decades approved despite climate concerns

Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts. The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK and across the world. Critics say the mine would undermine...

